Jordyn Bahl just made a statement.
In just the second start of her career, the freshman pitcher threw a complete game against No. 3-ranked UCLA and dominated in the circle.
Bahl notched a career-high 14 strikeouts. She gave up just four hits and three walks, helping No. 1-ranked OU to a 4-1 over UCLA Saturday in the Sooners’ biggest early-season matchup.
“For a freshman, [she’s] just off the charts,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “When I look at her, I think about her future.
“...We’ve got something special. and I felt this game, though it’s only our fourth game of the season, it just took her to another place of understanding of this level and this elite game, what it feels like.”
Though just a freshman, Bahl already has a lot of confidence in herself. Her focus is on doing her job and letting her teammates do theirs. Against UCLA, she felt especially confident in her ability in the circle since the Bruins squad hadn’t faced her before.
“My mentality in the circle tonight, it was pretty much I’m not going to have to go out there and overdue anything,” Bahl said. “I just need to go out there and be myself.”
While Bahl didn’t have much trouble with the Bruins, she did have some slip ups in the circle. Bahl got called for six illegal pitches throughout the game, two of which came on what would have been strikeouts pitches.
But Bahl didn’t seem deterred. She got both Bruins out on the next pitch.
“I thought that the adversity was a good thing for our team tonight, especially me on the mound getting those illegal pitches called,” Bahl said. “I think that was good because that stuff’s not going away. It’s going to keep happening throughout the season and learning how to deal with that early on is big.”
Coming out of high school, Bahl’s potential impact on the Sooners was highly anticipated. She was the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class and the 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year. Through fall ball and the preseason, Gasso has touted Bahl’s work ethic and athleticism.
She has yet to disappoint.
“If you saw the kind of work that she put in,” Gasso said. “She came in ready. She came in fit. She came in with all of the tools.”
Across her three appearances this season, Bahl has thrown 12.2 innings. She’s given up just five hits and three walks while recording 24 strikeouts in her young career as a Sooner.
At the plate, the Sooners had Bahl’s back, though they were held to their lowest run total of the season.
OU struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the second inning off an RBI single by Taylon Snow.
The Sooners, who shut out their first three opponents of the season, gave up their first run of the season. It was an unearned run, however, as the score came off a throwing error by catcher Kinzie Hansen in the top of the third inning.
OU quickly responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning off RBI singles from Mackenzie Donihoo and Lynnsie Elam. The Sooners add on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning off an error by the Bruins.
The Sooners move to 4-0 after winning their first two games in the Mark Campbell Invitational on Friday. OU beat Loyola Marymount 5-0 and run-ruled Mississippi State 9-0 in five innings. Jocelyn Alo hit her 90th career home run against the Bulldogs, putting her just five home runs back from Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record.
OU will finish out the Mark Campbell Invitational with a game against UC San Diego on Sunday.