Jordyn Bahl experienced a lot of firsts in her young collegiate career during Oklahoma’s game against Tennessee.
Her first time giving up a home run. Her first time walking in a run. Her first time giving up an earned run. Her first time pitching in extra innings. Her first time issuing a hit by pitch.
But more than that, it was Bahl’s first time facing adversity while in the circle.
The freshman pitcher had been dominant in the circle in the early part of the season, and had yet to be tested in the way she was against Tenneesse. Bahl started the game and threw three solid innings before the Volunteers started to figure her out.
After giving up the game tying run in the fifth inning, Nicole May replaced Bahl in the circle, but, as the starter, Bahl was still available to come back in. And that’s exactly what she did.
“It was like, 'You know what, while we’re here, let’s get Jordy back in,'” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Let her feel what it’s like to close.”
Bahl had the same intensity in the dugout as she does on the mound. Gasso said that’s how she knew Bahl was ready to go back in.
Bahl’s performance wasn’t perfect when she re-entered the game. She walked in the run that sent the game into extras. But that gave her an opportunity to show the kind of player she is.
The Sooners went on to win the game 9-8 in extra innings. It was the biggest test for Bahl so far this season, and she passed.
“She needed to go through adversity because she had not been and she had been just kind of rolling through people,” Coleman said. “So it was really, really good to see her have diversity and be able to bounce back like that.”
On top of everything going on on the field, there were thousands of people in the stands and behind the outfield fence to watch the game, in an atmosphere not unlike the postseason.
In addition to delivering all of those firsts in front of the large crowd, Bahl notched 16 strikeouts across her 8.1 innings in the circle — both season highs.
“I think that’s part of stepping into womanhood collegiately is throwing athletes in the fire and seeing what it looks like,” Gasso said. “And whether they are successful or not. They're still having the experience of what it feels like under intense pressure.”
For Bahl, the high pressure moments are what make the sport fun. She recognizes the benefit of playing in close, challenging games for both herself and her teammates.
“I don't doubt that that is the only time that me and this team will face adversity the rest of the season,” Bahl said. “I think it's good for us. It keeps us honest. It reminds us that we still have a lot of work to do.”
As for the rest of the team, the Sooners know they didn’t play their best at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Though they won the first three games by run rule, the extra-inning win over Tennessee and the 2-1 win over Utah — their closest of the season so far — some of OU’s flaws got exposed.
OU found ways to win those close games, but Gasso was hoping to see more “grit” out of her team.
“I've been asking our team, I always asked them ‘on a scale from one to 10, where do you think we played, like numbers,’” Gasso said. “They threw up fives and sixes which is not good enough. So we are, in my mind, underachieving.”
After two tough games to end last weekend, the Sooners don’t have anyone on the schedule until Monday when OU plays its home opener against Minnesota. While OU could have found teams to play this weekend, Gasso said she prefers that they’re getting the time off.
“What we need is practice time,” Gasso said. “So this week, to me, is much more valuable than playing a team that we may run rule that's not going to help us. We need to play against each other. I need to get them pushed in the right direction.”