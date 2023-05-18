Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso can feel it in the energy in the crowd when the team hosts regional play, she’s even received comments about it from opposing coaches.
The atmosphere of a home postseason at Marita Hynes Field is an anomaly in the college softball landscape. It’s not the size of the crowds that makes the Sooners’ home field advantage so unique — the stadium has a capacity of 1,378 and the program’s average attendance last season was 20th in the country.
But for Gasso, the main difference between the crowds she sees in her own stadiums and those she sees around the country is the amount of passion and pride that Oklahoma fans have for their team.
The Sooners begin the NCAA Norman Regional on Friday at 4 p.m. against Hofstra.
“They appreciate athleticism, they appreciate hard work, they appreciate great plays — they’re cheering when we’re doing our warmups, which I’ve never heard before,” Gasso said. “They’re into everything. They’re paying attention to everything.”
The Sooners are expecting more than 1,378 fans to be at, or around, Marita Hynes Field over the weekend. The Home Run Village will be making a return, offering a fan fest experience that gives those without a ticket a chance to watch the game outside the stadium with other fans.
This will mark the start of the final postseason at Marita Hynes Field . The Sooners will be moving into the Love’s Field next season, which is currently under construction right down the road.
The new stadium will more than double the program’s current capacity for home games with a new and improved training facility and locker room spaces.
“I think when I first started they were learning the game and now I think they understand it,” Gasso said. “It’s hitting the radio waves, whereas I couldn’t even get asked to go on the radio and now radio shows are dedicated to softball, which is blowing my mind. We couldn’t even get a sniff back in the day. It’s taken by storm, but I think our fans take it by storm.”
Gasso pointed to the Sooners first matchup against Texas this season as an example of how much the game has grown.
The two teams agreed to move the first game of that series from Marita Hynes Field to the 13,000-seat USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The game was attended 8,930 softball fans, which demolished the NCAA record for a regular season game (5,724).
A new bar was set in the world of college softball, and another school (or Oklahoma) may try to surpass that mark.
“People are paying attention and maybe someone else beats us to it, but the fact that people will fill a stadium to watch a female sporting event is a dream come true and a really exciting time for the future of where the sport is going,” Gasso said.
Four teams will compete in the double elimination regional over the next three days to decide which team moves on to the NCAA Super Regionals. If the Sooners beat Hofstra, they'll face the winner of Missouri and California on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The two teams that advance from Saturday will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. with an if-necessary game later that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.