There’s still not a timeline for Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl’s return to the lineup.
However, the news is a little more encouraging than it was last week.
When OU coach Patty Gasso was asked about Bahl’s status ahead of the Sooners’ matchup against the University of Central Florida in this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional, she indicated Bahl has been more involved in practice this week. However, it sounds likely the Sooners’ star freshman pitcher will return this weekend.
“The good news is Jordy’s been throwing a little bit in the bullpen,” Gasso said. “I don’t know exactly when, but we’re optimistic she’s going to be able to help this team. She is a competitor. She’s extremely frustrated. She wants to get back where she was right now, and it’s not the right way to do it. So we’ve got to get her to listen to what the doctor’s are saying, listen to what the trainer and the coaches are saying. Just be patient, that’s what it’s gonna take.
Her attitude is I want to go 100 percent Right now, and we’re not able to do that at this moment. But she’s working towards that and that is better news than I thought that I would have going forward. So we’re excited.”
While the Sooners’ need for Bahl’s return grows as they advance in the playoffs, they were able to get through last weekend’s regional without her.
It was sophomore Nicole May that was on the mound for the Sooners’ 20-0 win over Texas A&M Sunday in the regional final Sunday. She also pitched for OU’s 14-0 win over Prairie View A&M Friday, and Nicole May led the way Saturday in the first game against Texas A&M.
With Bahl out, Gasso said May will lead the way. May, who pitched a no-hitter against Prairie View A&M, recorded 13 strikeouts and surrendered just two hits in eight innings last weekend.
“She’s the elder and she’s only a sophomore,” Gasso said. “She’s done a good job of sharing her knowledge. I think the difference maker is she’s feeling healthy. She had some knee issues late in the season last year and a little bit early in the season this year. I feel like she’s been feeling very healthy and good. I also think her mindset is much stronger. Things don’t bleed into her thoughts anymore. I think she used to think a little bit too much. [It was] more of pitching not to lose instead of pitching to win. There’s definitely a big difference there. I feel like every time she’s on the mound, she keeps getting better, especially in the last three weeks or so. She’s been really, really good.”