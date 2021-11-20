Most teams would like to end fall ball on a high note. Oklahoma did the opposite.
In the end, finishing the fall season with a 10-4 win over North Texas in a performance that OU coach Patty Gasso herself said was “good but not great” may ultimately prove to be a better motivator for the Sooners.
The reigning national champions, OU has returned almost all of its starters except for right fielder Nicole Mendes and pitchers Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile, who all played big roles in the Sooners’ championship run.
With so many returners, it would be easy for the Sooners to get complacent with where they are and what they have done.
But Gasso is determined not to let that happen. She’s had one focus this offseason — keeping her team hungry.
“I’ve had teams that have won championships in the past, and then they’ll come into the fall and they’ll be bored,” Gasso said. “And I was not going to allow that. So every day we come to practice I am pushing them like I haven’t done in a long time.
“(I) just keep pushing. Just to keep them hungry instead of getting content with what they did the year before.”
The Sooners cruised through their first four games of fall ball, beating their Division-II opponents by a combined score of 101-0. But in the final game of the fall slate, OU beat North Texas 10-4 in a nine-inning exhibition that saw the Sooners face even a small level of adversity for the first time.
That challenge of playing a Division-I opponent was especially important for OU’s nine newcomers who got their first taste of the kind of pitchers and competition they’ll face once the season starts.
“When these guys walk away, they’re going ‘OK that was good but not great,’” Gasso said. “And I’m good with that because it’s going to keep them hungry and working until we get back in January.”
And Gasso acknowledges how important those growing pains can be.
During practice, there have been some hiccups, mistakes and frustrations, but the returners have been very supportive of the new players, Gasso said.
“We’ve got to be really patient in understanding that mistakes have to be made in order to learn,” Gasso said.
OU won’t take the field against a team in a different colored jersey until February. It has work to do until then, especially preparing all of the newcomers for the high expectations that come at a program like OU.
Gasso has used the fall ball games to try different things and give players experience at other positions. She wants to figure out who can play based on who she needs in the lineup. The fall ball games have also served as an introduction to college softball for the Sooner freshmen and allow them to figure things out.
While the win over UNT wasn’t as comfortable as OU’s other fall games, it did serve its purpose, and Gasso hopes it will continue to motivate her players through the offseason.
“This is just giving these guys opportunities all the way through,” Gasso said of fall ball. “So with that, yes, I see improvement with our newcomers and returners.
“They’re going to be ready. I know that.”