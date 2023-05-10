Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso knows that in order for a team to experience a deep postseason run, it needs to be able to to win games in a variety of ways.
The top-ranked Sooners have found plenty of ways to win en route to a 49-1 regular season record and a program-record 42-game winning streak, but Gasso still sees room for improvement. Though the Sooners enter the Big 12 tournament as one of the country’s top offenses, inconsistency at the plate has been one of those areas for improvement in recent weeks.
Last Saturday against Oklahoma State, the Sooners were scoreless with just three outs remaining. But the Sooners weren’t ready to watch their winning streak come to an end, leading off the inning with a pair of hits and advancing two runners on a wild pitch to set up a Tiare Jennings two-RBI double.
Gasso was pleased to see her team appear to turn a corner in that area of their game, knowing it might be the difference in a game down the road.
“I liked what we brought that to the table against Oklahoma State,” Gasso said. “I think it really energized the team, so I think a little bit better base running, short game, more executing the calling card is something I want to see more of.”
Playing small ball isn’t something the Sooners have needed to do often to win games in the past. Aggressive base running can lead to easy outs, which takes opportunties away from the Sooners’ talented hitters.
“It’s just sometimes I’m not brave enough to call it,” Gasso said. “because I’m like ‘What am I doing?’ If I get her thrown out and then we hit a home run … I play those games in my head.”
The Sooners lead the country in home runs per game (1.82), batting average (.368), on base percentage (.462) and runs per game (8.16), and are second in doubles per game (1.90). Meanwhile, they steal just 0.84 bases per game, which ranks tied for 182nd in the country.
It’s not that Oklahoma doesn’t have the athletes to make these plays, and it’s only been caught stealing eight out of the 50 times it’s attempted to steal this season.
“Like I said, like hit-and-runs, run-and-hits, those types…chops work where if you hit the ball hard on the ground and we’re at third we’re running, we’re easily scoring,” Gasso said. “So we’re going to amp that up a little bit. It’s hard sometimes. It’s all about the situation, the score, who’s coming up. I mean, there’s a lot to think about in a very short period of time.”
As for the Sooners’ preparation this week, Gasso said the team hasn’t been focusing on any one opponent yet.
The winner of Thursday’s game between Baylor and Iowa State will face the Sooners in Friday’s semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday’s game was moved up until 10 a.m. due to weather, so the Sooners plan to watch that game together before heading out to prepare for their next opponent.
“I think that will help us get a little more focused on what we need to so we made that little change to help us,” Gasso said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.