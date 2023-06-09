The moment that Oklahoma team captain Grace Lyons experienced in the top of the fifth inning against Florida State could only be described as surreal.
Playing in what ended up being her final game with the Sooners, and in what would be her final at-bat of an impactful five-year career with the program, Lyons and the Sooners faced a tie game late in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Final.
On the previous at-bat, Cydney Sanders had led off the inning with a solo home run to put the team's first run on the board. On a 1-2 pitch against Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock, Lyons swung on a pitch low in the zone and finished out her career in style.
Jayda Coleman said she thought she might pass out from excitement as she watched Lyons round the bases as the ball carried the wall in left field.
“I mean, the home run was awesome, but just the feelings of coming home to my team and just the joy that a home run can bring,” Lyons said. “It's all from the Lord. I think it was just a genuine joy as I rounded just knowing that it was a total team effort, and that team is something special.”
It was the 59th home run of her career and helped give the Sooners their first lead of Game 2.
As Lyons turned the corner towards home plate, a mob of Sooner teammates were waiting for her, arms raised in the air. The player that many teammates and coaches have described as the spiritual leader of the team soared into the mob of players with her arms outstretched, stepping on the plate and putting an official end to her offensive career, surrounded by her teammates.
The back-to-back home runs started a three-run swing to help the Sooners secure the program's seventh national title.
Through five seasons with the program, Lyons had a career batting average of .354 and started 261 total games. As a redshirt senior, the Arizona product struck out just 11 times in 139 at-bats.
But Lyons wasn’t finished making an impact yet.
With the Sooners needing just two more outs to hold on for the national title, Hallie Wacaser chopped a ball right at Lyons for the second out of the inning. The throw was a little high and a little wide, but first baseman Cydney Sanders was able to reel it in and tag the runner out.
Lyons set a career-high in fielding percentage this season of .978. She accounted for 56 putouts in her last season with the program and only recorded three errors.
Gasso said Lyons is the best shortstop she’s ever seen.
“I think Grace Lyons came to college softball wanting to leave a more different impact than what players usually want to leave on their programs,” OU pitcher Jordy Bahl said. “She's done just that.”
Lyons was a sixth round pick in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft to the Texas Smoke.
“It's so cool to know that these players saw that my legacy, my intention and my legacy was going to be different,” Lyons said. “That means so much to me, more than any softball hit, home run, play, like that speaks volumes.”
