Oklahoma swept its Friday doubleheader against a pair of former Big 12 opponents.
The No. 3 Sooners run-ruled Nebraska 10-2 to kick off their first day at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
OU sophomore Grace Lyons led the charge, going 2-of-3 at the plate, scoring two runs and plating three runners.
Brooke Vestal threw three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit to pick up her first win of the season. She relieved senior starter Shannon Saile, who let up two runs and two hits in two innings worked.
OU then edged Texas A&M 2-1 to cap the day.
Sooner freshman Olivia Rains started in the circle, striking out six, allowing two hits and no runs in five innings pitched. Senior Giselle Juarez (2-0) relieved Rains in the final two frames, striking out three and allowing a seventh-inning score.
Juarez still grabbed the win after Lyons hit a walk-off RBI double to score sophomore Grace Green.
Up next, the Sooners (10-1) will face Seattle (noon) and Washington (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday for Day 2 of the tournament. Both games can be streamed on www.flosoftball.com.
