Hope Trautwein didn’t think she’d get a lot of attention when she put her name in the portal as a graduate transfer.
She definitely didn’t think she’d hear from a team like Oklahoma.
“I honestly didn’t think I would ever capture OU’s attention,” Trautwein said. “I really wasn’t expecting much from the transfer portal, but Coach Gasso sent me an email and I was kind of starstruck a little bit.”
What sold Trautwein on OU was the way Patty Gasso interacted with her. The OU coach got to know her on a personal level — not just as a pitcher — by talking to her about her friends, family, and beliefs.
But Trautwein and OU were not strangers before the redshirt senior started talking with Gasso about transferring to the Sooners for her final season.
Trautwein played against OU during her time at North Texas and remembers the respect she had for the Sooners’ program.
“I had played OU every year in my undergrad,” Trautwein said. “I always had extreme pride playing against OU because I knew they were so good, and I knew what kind of coach Coach Gasso was.”
Gasso remembered her, too. So when Trautwein’s name hit the transfer portal, Gasso knew from experience that this was a pitcher she wanted on her team.
“I just remember facing her, and she’s tough," Gasso said. "And her presence, she’s tall and she’s strong and she handled us very, very well, so I knew that she would be somebody that we would be interested in.”
Trautwein had an impressive career while at UNT. By the time she left, she led the Mean Green in a number of statistical categories, including wins, saves and strikeouts per seven-innings pitched, and she recorded the first all-strikeout perfect game in NCAA Division I history.
The Conference USA Pitcher of the Year last season, Gasso expected Trautwein to have a similar impact in the Big 12. Gasso wanted her pitching staff to be built around more than just one arm, and adding Trautwein into the rotation with freshman Jordyn Bahl and sophomore Nicole May has made the Sooners powerful in the circle.
The pitching trio compliments each other well. Trautwein has been used as both a starter and a closer, offering a contrasting style to those of Bahl and May.
“I think her training was maybe not getting the most out of her,” Gasso said of Trautwein’s time at North Texas. “And I feel like we’re starting to tap into that now.”
Across 31.2 innings pitched this season, Trautwein has an earned run average of just 0.28. She’s picked up 54 strikeouts while giving up just 14 hits and issuing only four walks.
Against Hawaii, Trautwein gave her best performance of the season. She recorded 13 strikeouts — her high with the Sooners — in six innings of work.
Coming from UNT to a Power Five team, Trautwein has taken notice of how the tougher competition has made her better already.
“It’s just advanced softball,” Trautwein said. “It made me smarter and it’s faster and bigger and better. And it’s just really cool how elevated the game is here and you don’t realize why OU is so good until you get here and you experience it yourself.”
Sine coming to Norman, Trautwein has been like a sponge, learning everything she can from OU’s coaching staff. She credits pitching coach Jennifer Rocha with improving her mental game and teaching her about strategies and plans of attack with different lineups.
Trautwein has learned so much in her short time at OU that she’s already thinking about her next steps after this season — becoming a pitching coach. Gasso said Trautwein is planning to stay at OU as a graduate assistant next season.
With her combination of personality and experience, Gasso thinks Trautwein will be a coach that pitchers can really relate to.
“She has a really comfortable tone about her, a really happy person,” Gasso said. “I think pitchers need someone like that. I think they respond to someone who has pitched and has been in those big games, and Hope has already been in some of those.”
Trautwein will likely continue to play in big games this season. This weekend, she’ll get her first taste of what it’s like to play at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium — the site of the Women’s College World Series — when the Sooners play in the Hall of Fame Classic. Trautwein has never played in or been to the stadium before.
Since coming to OU, Trautwein has had to get used to new coaches with new styles, new teammates with new tendencies and a new place with new resources. So far she’s been able to handle it all and learn more about the game of softball while staying dominant in the circle.
“It’s almost like she’s a kid in a candy store,” Gasso said. “…It’s like a whole new fresh perspective that’s really paying off on the mound.”