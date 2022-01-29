Jocelyn Alo enters her final season as a Sooner with all of her goals in front of her.
She wants to win the Women’s College World Series again, to “be the last team standing.”
The reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, Alo is on the award’s watch list for the fourth season in arrow, along with teammates Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman.
And then there is the individual goal that is almost within her grasp, the record she’s been chasing since her freshman year.
Alo, who already owns several program records including home runs in a season with 34 and batting average in a season with .475, is closing in on the NCAA career home run record. Former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain owns the record with 95, and Alo sits at 88 home runs heading into this season.
Alo isn’t thinking about the record too much, though. She knows it will come. Regardless of what happens on the field, Alo just wants to savor her final season.
“Honestly, I’m just here to enjoy my last year,” Alo said. “I was talking with my dad about it, and I was just saying how I want to enjoy every moment and just be present in every moment.”
Alo isn’t the only redshirt senior trying to make the most of her final season. Lynnsie Elam — who serves as the Sooners team captain — Jana Johns and Taylon Snow are all super seniors, as well as Hope Trautwein, who joined OU this season as a graduate transfer.
OU coach Patty Gasso has talked with the whole senior class about the importance of enjoying each moment of their last year.
“I talked to them a lot about how their life’s gonna change after they’re done with Oklahoma softball,” Gasso said. “As grinding as it is, and as much as they’re like, ‘I’m so over this,’ it’s never gonna be like this again.
“Wherever they go, whether it’s Pro League, or Japan, or maybe they don’t play at all. You’re going to miss these moments. So enjoy these moments and relish these moments.”
But Gasso also knows these seniors are still ready to work because she knows playing for OU means something to them.
After returning all but three players from last year’s national championship team and adding a new class of freshmen as well as players from the transfer portal, the Sooners have a stacked roster. The seniors are having to fight for their spots.
When OU starts its season on Feb. 10 against UC Santa Barbara, the Sooners will be defending their national championship while chasing the program’s sixth title. The whole team will be locked in, but perhaps no one more so than Alo.
The Hawai’i native takes a lot of pride in her hitting. Now, heading into her final college season, all of the goals she’s been working toward since she was a 4-year old are before her.
“She’s got dreams and goals that involve softball,” Gasso said of Alo. “So she is locked and loaded for this.”