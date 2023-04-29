A furious start, a combined no-hitter, a few highlight-reel worthy plays, a clinched Big 12 title and a huge moment for a senior on senior weekend.
Oklahoma’s 14-0 run-rule win over Kansas on Saturday had a little bit of everything. One thing it did lack was a Kansas hit, after Nicole May and Kierston Deal combined to pitch the Sooners fourth no-hit game of the year.
May got the start and retired the first five batters in order before hitting the sixth with the first pitch of the at-bat. The sophomore retired the next seven batters before being replaced by Deal after the fourth inning.
Oklahoma moved senior Grace Green into right field and the Oakdale, Calif native got a big opportunity at the plate in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on base and one out, Green blasted a three-run home run over the right field wall to extend the Sooners’ lead to 14-0.
OU head coach Patty Gasso struggled to hold back her emotions when speaking about the senior after the game.
“I think you just want it for her …,” Gasso said before needing a moment to collect herself.
“Under appreciated, but the glue of this team. And I know it, but I don’t know that a lot of other people know it. I trust her, she’s the most team-oriented player I’ve ever had. And I appreciate that she stuck with this program. And I don’t know, for me watching her do that was like being her mom as well. I just had to hold it and be excited for her, but now that I’m sitting beside her it’s all just flowing out.”
Gasso’s response, though difficult for her to express in the moment, shows just how much of an impact Green has had on the team.
Green started 61 of 63 games as a freshman, batting .359 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. After starting in all 24 games during a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Green would see less action during her junior and senior seasons.
This year she’s appeared in 29 games with five starts, six hits and 10 RBI. Still, Green has managed to make the most of those opportunities with three home runs on her six hits.
“I was very excited,” Green said. “My family’s here and they haven’t been able to come a lot this year. So for them to see that was really big, and then also my team also just went insane. That was so cool.”
Green’s bomb was the Sooners’ third home run of the game. The Sooners opened the game up with a dominant first inning to set up the run-rule win.
Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings each led off the bottom of the first with singles. Then, sophomore Cydney Sanders went to the plate.
Sanders was batting in the third spot for the first time since the season opener. After overcoming an early-season slump, Sanders has been catching fire offensively in recent weeks.
In her first at-bat on Saturday, Sanders battled through nine pitches before hitting an RBI double to put the Sooners’ first run on the board.
“She’s hitting the ball, she’s barreling things up, she looks confident, she acts confident,” Gasso said. “Everything looks completely different, she’s in a good position right now at this time of the season to be at her best.”
Alyssa Brito and Haley Lee hit singles to put three more runs on the board. Lee went on to score on an error to set up a two-run home run by Coleman.
Kansas starting pitcher Lizzy Ludwig had allowed just 12 earned runs in 55 innings coming into the day. After just one inning, the Sooners had scored eight runs (seven earned) and were already in position to win the game in a run-rule.
The Sooners had 12 hits including a three for three day from Coleman with a double, a home run and three RBI.
“I think we can all agree as a group this was one of our best, cleanest, most complete games we’ve had in a while,” Gasso said. “So I’m really, really proud of this team and their energy is infectious. They root for each other and it was just really a fun game to watch and be a part of.”
Oklahoma not only clinched a series win over the Jayhawks, it clinched at least a share of its 11th straight Big 12 regular season title.
Nicole May had four strikeouts on the day and helped secure the Sooners’ eighth straight conference shutout behind some huge plays from the defense. With a runner on base, the Jayhawks nearly got their first hit of the game on a low line drive towards Brito.
Brito made a quick move to dive at the ball and catch it just before it hit the ground for the second out of the inning. In the third, a groundball almost got through the infield, but Grace Lyons was able to make a diving stop and make an unbalanced throw to get the runner out at second base.
“It’s becoming routine and nothing about what they’re doing is routine,” Gasso said. “I think these are hard plays for major league baseball players and anyone else who’s an elite infielder. Brito’s play was just off the charts. Grace, you’re watching it and you’re like ‘No way, (the runner’s) going to beat it.’ And she just gets it there, every time.”
May said she has a different reaction to those plays than her coach.
“I’m kind of different than coach, she’s over here thinking she’s going to beat it and I’m thinking she’s already out,” May said.
The Sooners can secure the Big 12 title outright with a win over Kansas in Sunday’s series finale. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.
