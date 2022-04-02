Jayda Coleman always tries to bring energy to Oklahoma, and against UAB she also brought the spark the Sooners needed offensively.
The top-ranked Sooners had been scoreless all game and were already down to its final out of the sixth inning when Coleman stepped to the plate.
She hit a solo shot to left field to finally put the Sooners on the board, and Lynnsie Elam followed her with another homer to give OU a 2-0 win over UAB.
“This pitching matchup was made for the lefties,” Gasso said. “You could feel that.”
It was the second game in a row that Coleman hit a home run to put the Sooners on the board. In Friday’s game, she hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the second to give OU the lead.
After this weekend, Coleman is sitting at five home runs on the season. The Sooners have hit 83 homers as a team this season, which leads all teams nationally. Last season, the Sooners broke the NCAA record for most home runs in a season with 161 blasts.
Both of OU’s (32-0) lefties played a big part in the Sooners’ win.
“Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone were really, really good,” Gasso said. “I moved those guys up in the lineup just to try to help the cause.”
Coleman batted in the six spot Friday night and Boone was in the ninth spot against UAB (20-13). On Saturday, Coleman was up in the four hole and Boone was batting sixth.
Coleman and Boone both finished the day going 2-of-3 at the plate.
“She gives us a little bit of juice,” Gasso said of Boone. “When she comes to the plate, she has this attitude about her, and she can do a lot of things.”
Besides what they did at the plate, they also made big plays in the field.
In the second inning, Boone ran in to make a diving catch in right field that electrified her teammates, including pitcher Hope Trautwein.
“It fires me up,” Trautwein said of the impact big plays like that have on her in the circle. “They make stuff like that in practice and to see their hard work paying off, it fires me up. I love it.”
Trautwein pitched all seven innings, giving up just one walk and two hits while recording nine strikeouts. While the Sooners were struggling to put something together at the plate, Trautwein looked unfazed in the circle.
Starting with the second out of the third inning, Trautwein had a stretch where she recorded 12-straight strikeouts — including 1-2-3 innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth — before the streak ended on a hit-by-pitch in the top of the seventh.
“It’s all about trust, man,” Trautwein said. “You’ve got to trust that these guys are going to follow through. I do my job, they do theirs. Those are fun games though. They might not seem fun in the moment, but then you look back and say 'OK, that was a pretty fun game.'”