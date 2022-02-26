After winning nine straight games by run rule, No. 1-ranked Oklahoma faced its toughest challenge so far this season.
OU opened Saturday at the Mary Nutter Classic with a 10-2 win over Arizona in five innings that saw a 10 strikeout performance for Nicole May in the circle.
Tiare Jennings hit a home run in the first inning as the Sooners’ lead off batter and two-run walk-off shot in the fifth inning to end the game. Jana Johns and Kinzie Hansen also hit homers in the win.
The Sooners were not as dominant in game two.
OU got off to a quick start against Tennessee, scoring three runs in the first inning off home runs from Grace Lyons and Johns, who added another homer in the third inning. But the Volunteers bounced back, putting up one run in the fourth and three in the fifth to tie the game, including a home run by Rylie West.
After OU responded with a home run by Kinzie Hansen in the bottom of the fifth, Tennessee took its first lead in the top of the seventh inning, scoring off a sacrifice fly by Amanda Ayala and a bases-loaded walk issued by Jordyn Bahl. The Sooners scored one run in the bottom of the inning to send the game into extras.
After a quiet eighth inning, the two teams exchanged a run in the ninth. Tennessee scored in one run in the top of the 10th inning off an error by OU shortstop Grace Lyons.
With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Jayda Coleman hit a two-run walk-off home run to win the game for the Sooners.
It was the closest game OU has played so far this season, and the first to go into extra innings.
Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners against the Volunteers and pitched the first 4.2 innings. May came in for 1.2 innings of work, where she gave up three hits and one walk while striking out one. Bahl then returned with one out in the bottom of the seventh and pitched the remainder of the game. She totaled 8.1 innings of work in the game, giving up seven hits and four walks while notching 16 strikeouts.
Jocelyn Alo continues to chase the home run record, as she went a combined 1-for-3 with four walks and one hit by pitch across the two games.
OU will wrap up its weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday with a game against Utah at 11 a.m.