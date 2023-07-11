For the second time in her career, Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha has been named the assistant coach of the year by Easton/NFCA Division I.
En route to winning the program’s third-straight national title, the Sooners’ pitching staff led in the country in ERA (0.96) and set a school record for shutouts with 35 in 62 games. Jordy Bahl, Nicole May, Alex Storako and Kierston Deal combined to strike out 460 batters and held opposing teams to a .162 average at the plate.
Three of those players earned All-Big 12 honors and Bahl was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Most Outstanding Player at the Women’s College World Series.
Rocha becomes the second Sooner assistant to win the award, joining former pitching coach Melyssa Lombardi (2017). Rocha finished her fifth season coaching at Oklahoma, where she was a player herself from 1996-1998.
She went on to become an assistant coach at Florida, where she stayed for 13 years, coaching seven All-Americans and winning NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2015.
