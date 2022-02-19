Jocelyn Alo took a big step towards history Saturday.
Alo came into the day with 90 career home runs, having not sent one out of the park in the Sooners’ last five games. But things changed quickly for the redshirt senior.
Alo hit a two-run home run in the second inning of OU’s game against McNeese State on Saturday, and then blasted a solo shot in the fourth inning. The two homers tied Alo for second all-time in career home runs at 92 with Arizona’s Katiyana Mauga and Jessie Harper.
Hours later, Alo sent another one out of the park for a three-run blast in the second inning of OU’s game against Houston. Alo followed it up with another home run in the third inning. With four home runs on the day, Alo now sits alone in second place for the all-time home run record with 94 in 214 games as a Sooner.
Alo is now just one home run behind former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain, who owns the record, and two away from taking over the top spot for herself.
Alo wasn’t the only power-hitter for OU on Saturday.
Rylie Boone and Alyssa Brito both hit home runs against McNeese State. For Boone it was the second homer of her career and the first this season, while Brito’s was her first as a Sooner. Jana Johns and Kinzie Hansen each went yard against Houston.
OU won both games by five-inning run rule, beating McNeese State 11-0 and Houston 13-0. The Sooners have won seven of their nine games by run rule, winning the last five straight in only five innings each.
OU’s power at the plate was matched with dominant performances in the circle.
Hope Trautwein threw a no-hitter against the Cowgirls, giving up just one walk while striking out eight in her five innings of work.
Jordyn Bahl started the second game for the Sooners and went 3.1 innings. She combined with Macy McAdoo and Nicole May for a one-hitter, with the squad recording nine strikeouts.
OU (9-0) finishes the Houston Classic on Sunday with a game against Texas State.