The scene could not have been better set for Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday.
First Jana Johns was hit by a pitch, then Taylon Snow. Then Jayda Coleman drew a walk to load the bases, and suddenly softball’s home run queen was coming up to the plate with the bases loaded and OU down one run to Oklahoma State.
Alo got to an 0-2 count before she hit a no-doubt grand-slam over the right centerfield wall.
The grand slam would be the difference for No. 1 OU, who beat No. 7 Oklahoma State 5-3 to sweep the series and finish the regular season with a 48-1 record.
Alo’s home run wasn’t just timely, it was poetic.
Ss the Sooners celebrated Alo and the rest of her class for senior day, the reigning USA Softball Player of the Year, whose OU career has been defined by her home-run hitting ability, ended the regular season with a clutch one.
OU coach Patty Gasso described the scene in one word — ”fitting.”
“Everything about this season has been so unbelievably storybook for (Alo),” OU coach Patty Gasso said “Her last at-bat of the regular season, at home, senior day — what else could she do?”
Earlier this season, Alo tied and then broke Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record for career home runs. Her record-breaking homer came in her home state of Hawaii in front of a large crowd of friends and family.
Alo’s home run Saturday was her fifth career grand slam, 24th home run of the season, and 112th of her career. and it came after she’d struck out in her two previous at bats.
“(I) just kind of try not to let the previous at bats affect me,” Alo said. “I know my freshman year and years previously, I probably would have let it and this year I’m just really locked into what I’m doing, and I’ve grown up a lot, and I can say that I’m not going to take my previous at bat into the next.”
After OU won the Big 12 regular season title and Bedlam series Friday night, OSU put up its biggest fight of the weekend. The Cowgirls (38-12, 14-4 Big 12) scored first on a two-run home run by Hayley Busby in the second inning. The Sooners’ (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) response didn’t come until the fourth when Grace Lyons hit an RBI single that scored Tiare Jennings.
But it was Alo’s home run that sealed the deal.
All five of OU’s seniors played in the game, with Alo, Snow, Johns and Lynnsie Elam starting in their usual positions. Hope Trautwein did not start in the circle — Nicole May got that call — but she did come in for 0.2 innings in the middle of the game.
Johns was 0-for-1 at the plate and got hit by the pitch twice, marking 13 times she’s been hit by a pitch this season alone. Snow was also 0-for-1 with a hit by pitch, and Elam went 1-for-3.
During the post-game celebration, each member of the senior class took the microphone and made one thing clear:
“We’re not done yet.”