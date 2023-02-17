Jordy Bahl saw 15 Longwood batters in the Sooners’ first game at the Getterman Classic on Friday.
She struck out nine of them. She surrendered only two hits and one walked batter in four innings, recording her second win on the mound this season as the Sooners defeated Longwood 10-0 in five innings.
Freshman Kierston Deal pitched one inning in relief of Bahl, recording two strikeouts while surrendering zero hits.
The Sooners’ offense found a rhythm, too, though it took some time. Jayda Coleman scored the lone run of the first inning, and Sophia Nugent and Cydney Sanders added runs in the second.
But the offense exploded in the fifth inning with five runs. Grace Lyons scored the first run before the Sooners got a three-run home run from Nugent and a solo home run from freshman Jocelyn Erickson, her second of the season.
The Sooners capped off the win with a home run from Alyssa Brito, which also scored Lyons.
Brito led the way with three hits, two runs and four RBIs. Nugent added two runs and three RBIs.
The win gives the Sooners’ their sixth straight win to start the season. They’ll play their next game of the Getterman Classic at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Stephen F. Austin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.