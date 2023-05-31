OKLAHOMA CITY — After hanging around the Oklahoma dugout for enough time, you might hear a voice that sounds more fit for a children’s cartoon than the softball diamond.
It might be a surprise to learn that player using funny voices to try to get a laugh from her teammates is actually the Sooners’ power-hitting, tattoo-wearing, motorcycle-riding designated player.
At Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the Women’s College World Series, OU head coach Patty Gasso went down the line and praised the personalities of the three Sooners that attended the media day festivities.
When Gasso got to redshirt senior Haley Lee, she couldn’t suppress a laugh.
“This one right here,” she said, pointing at Lee “is a treasure. A treasure.”
Lee has also been a treasure of sorts for the Sooners on the field.
A transfer from Texas A&M, Gasso remembers coaching against Lee during last season’s NCAA Norman Regional. Lee stunned the Sooners with a two-run bomb into left field that brought the Aggies within a run in the top of the sixth inning.
It was just the second home run OU starter Hope Trautwein had surrendered all season. Gasso called the experience of coaching against Lee a “nightmare”, even going as far as to say that it had to be similar to how teams felt facing NCAA home run queen Jocelyn Alo.
So when Lee announced she was entering the transfer portal last offseason, Gasso jumped on the chance to stack her war chest with yet another elite hitter — even if from afar she was a little unsure about how Lee’s personality would fit into her program’s culture.
“When I saw she was in the portal, I didn't know her, but I was trying to kind of judge her,” Gasso said. “I hadn't seen a lot of girls with a lot of tattoos and so forth, right? I heard that she drives a motorcycle. I'm like, okay, this could be a major problem.”
The first thing that stood out to Gasso when the two spoke on the phone for the first time was her voice.
“When I got on the phone, it was just a sweet voice and a wonderful conversation.” Gasso said.
There’s more to Lee than meets the eye and it didn’t take long before her personality meshed with the rest of the team. Gasso said she and Lee will be standing in the dugout during games and she'll often be surprised to hear several different voices coming from Lee.
Gasso joked that Lee may have a career in voice acting in her future.
And it's that unique connection that Gasso's team has that transcends the players’ individual personality or background.
“It was really fun,” Lee said about joining her new team. “I got to see the family side of everyone, and I really drew and connected with that. So I was really excited.”
The Sooners would likely still have one of the top offenses in the country without adding Lee in the offseason, but since they did, they’ve only further cemented their spot at the top.
Lee has hit 14 home runs this season, is averaging .399 at the plate and has team’s second-highest on-base percentage (.503). In the Sooners’ opening Super Regional game against Clemson, Lee drove in five runs, including a grand slam that helped flip a 4-2 game in the fifth inning into a comfortable 9-2 lead.
The Sooners enter the WCWS leading the country in runs per game (8.39), home runs per game (1.92), batting average (.372), slugging percentage (.683) and on-base percentage (.462).
Now, as Lee prepares for her first trip to Oklahoma City for the WCWS, she’s taking time to appreciate the moment that she’s in.
“Watching it from afar growing up, it's like a dream come true,” Lee said. “You take away the 8-year-old's dream and make it a reality. Just getting to take this path and getting to experience it with such great players and great teammates, they've really made the journey like the funnest it could have been.”
