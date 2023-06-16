The most dominant season in Oklahoma softball history wasn’t without its big moments.
No team in NCAA Division I history has finished a season with higher winning percentage than the 2023 Sooners and no team has gone as many games without losing. The drama and expectations surrounding the Sooners only continued to grow as the season wore on.
But even with 53 straight wins that included a perfect 10-0 record at the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners seemed to have a knack for the dramatic on their way to winning a third straight national title.
Here are some of the most memorable moments from the Sooners’ historic season:
Feb. 19 (4-3 loss to Baylor)
The Sooners were in just the second weekend of the season when they suffered their first loss of 2023. After scoring first on a Baylor error in the second inning, the Bears scored four runs in the third to take the lead back.
The Sooners outhit the Bears 8-5, but left nine runners on base and a three-run home run by Shaylon Govan ended up being the difference. Oklahoma dropped from the top spot in national polls behind UCLA.
Feb. 26 (14-0 win over UCLA)
The following weekend at the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic, the Sooners went on a tear, beating their next three opponents by a combined score of 26-3 to set up a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 against UCLA.
The Sooners left little doubt who the top team in the country is with a 14-0 run-rule win in five innings behind six home runs. Alex Storako held the Bruins to just three hits with five strikeouts.
Oklahoma retook the No. 1 spot in the polls and remained there for the rest of the season.
Mar. 14 (5-4 win over Florida State)
Oklahoma continued a tough stretch to the start of its season by welcoming a then-No. 5 Florida State team to Norman.
In a game that would eventually serve as a preview of the Women’s College World Series Final, Oklahoma held off a late Florida State rally for a narrow win. The Seminoles took a 4-3 lead behind a three-run home run in the fourth inning, but Haley Lee and Tiare Jennings each drove in runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead.
Jordy Bahl came into the game in the fifth inning and shut the Seminoles down, allowing one hit and no earned runs with six strikeouts.
Mar. 31 (8-1 win over Texas)
In the opening game of a three-game series, Oklahoma and Texas went north to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium and played in front of a record-breaking crowd of 8,930.
Texas hit a leadoff home run to start the game, but the Sooners responded with three home runs of their own in what ended up being another dominant win. The Sooners went on to sweep the Longhorns in three games by a combined score of 22-6.
May 27 (8-7 win over Clemson)
After taking a 4-0 lead early in the second game of the NCAA Norman Super Regional, the Sooners seemed on their way to breaking the national record for consecutive wins and saying goodbye to Marita Hynes Field all in the same day.
Clemson flipped the momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-run home run. When the Tigers went back to bat in the fifth, they put four more runs across and took a 7-4 lead.
The Sooners went two more innings without scoring and were down to their final strike when Kinzie Hansen hit a home run into left field to tie the game. Two extra innings later, Tiare Jennings put the winning run across on a solo homer into center field.
The nine inning win gave the Sooners their 48th in a row in what is expected to be their final offical game at their home field.
June 5 (4-2 win over Stanford)
The second WCWS battle between OU’s Bahl and Stanford’s NiJaree Canady didn’t disappoint. Stanford scored two early runs on starting pitcher Nicole May, but the Sooners crawled their way back into the game with runs in the second and third innings.
Bahl took over for May in the sixth and pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts. The game remained tied after seven innings, but the Sooners finally broke through on an RBI-double by Jennings in the ninth, to secure their spot in the WCWS Final.
Canady pitched five innings and allowed four hits with one walk and six strikeouts in the loss.
June 8 (3-1 win over Florida State)
Oklahoma faced its first deficit at the WCWS Final in the fourth inning of Game 2 when Mack Leonard hit a solo home run to score the first run of the game.
Bahl came into the game in the fifth inning and held the Seminoles hitless over the next three innings. Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and Alynah Torres added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI-single.
In what would end up being her final pitch with the Sooners, Bahl struck out the final batter to secure the national title. Oklahoma won its two WCWS Final games by a combined score of 8-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.