Lynnsie Elam’s productive stretch at Tucson, Arizona’s Hillenbrand Invitational landed her a Big 12 Conference weekly honor.
The junior catcher was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording seven hits, seven RBIs and four home runs this past weekend for the Sooners.
Elam hit an instrumental sixth-inning homer in OU’s 6-4 win over Arizona in ten innings Saturday. She also had three RBIs in a win over Northern Iowa on Friday.
Elam and the Sooners are off to Palm Springs, California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend.
