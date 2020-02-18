OU v UCLA WCWS Game 2

OU's Lynnsie Elam runs to first during the Sooners' game against UCLA, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 By Joe Buettner | Transcript Sports Writer

Lynnsie Elam’s productive stretch at Tucson, Arizona’s Hillenbrand Invitational landed her a Big 12 Conference weekly honor.

The junior catcher was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording seven hits, seven RBIs and four home runs this past weekend for the Sooners.

Elam hit an instrumental sixth-inning homer in OU’s 6-4 win over Arizona in ten innings Saturday. She also had three RBIs in a win over Northern Iowa on Friday.

Elam and the Sooners are off to Palm Springs, California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

Tags

Recommended for you