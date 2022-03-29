Tiare Jennings set the tone for the Sooners with a lead-off home run over the right field wall.
It wasn’t the hardest-hit ball the sophomore has hit this season. Off the bat, teammate Grace Lyons thought it would be a blooper that landed in front of the right fielder.
Instead, the ball — aided by a strong wind — continued to carry over the right fielder's head and just over the fence. The run put the Sooners in 1-1 tie with Wichita State and set the Sooners on track for a three-hit, two-run first inning.
“It was kind of funny because the swing she put on it was kind of lackadaisical,” Lyons said. “She stayed through it, but I thought it was a little blooper in front of the right fielder. Seeing what the wind did, that kind of gives you an idea of how the balls playing.”
Two batters later, Lyons drove a deep-shot high over the same wall to put the Sooners up 2-1. The senior wasn’t done there, though, as she hit two more home-runs, including a walk-off to end the game by run-rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The 10-1 win gives the Sooners 30-straight wins on the season and 32-straight dating back to last season.
Despite winning in a run-rule, Oklahoma was far from perfect on Tuesday and head coach Patty Gasso said the run-rule wins might be making her team too complacent.
“Quite honestly run-rules are good, but they’re becoming a little bit poisonous to us,” Gasso said. “It’s not like I can tell a team, ‘Hey let’s slow it down and play seven innings.' They’re just doing what they’re doing. Through that, we’re kind of getting lost in the idea that we’re that good right now. We can get a run-rule on somebody, but it doesn’t make us good enough.”
Starting pitcher Jordy Bahl gave up a single to lead off the game and the runner made it to second on a wild pitch. After striking out the next two batters, Wichita State’s Neleigh Herring reached first on an error when Lyons’ throw to first base went wide.
The Sooners couldn’t make the play at home plate to throw the runner out, allowing the Shockers to take the early lead.
“We’re just too good of a team to give up free outs the way we’re doing,” Gasso said. “We’re giving up outs by leaving early. We’re giving up outs by swinging at pitches — we’re better than that.”
Bahl recovered and went on to pitch all five innings and only allowed three hits. The freshman struck out 11 batters while walking one.
Lyons finished 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs. Jennings was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Jocelyn Alo went 2-for-3 with two doubles. The Sooners’ first three hitters accounted for seven of the team’s 10 hits.
“These guys are just so good that I just don’t want to allow that to happen because we can get away with it,” Gasso said.
The Sooners will be back in action on Friday when they host UAB at 6:30 p.m. for the first of a two-game series.