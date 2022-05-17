One of Oklahoma softball's key players from last season has left the team.
Junior utility player Mackenzie Donihoo released a statement Tuesday via Instagram confirming she's no longer with the team. Donihoo had not appeared in a game with the Sooners since April 10 against Texas Tech.
"What a journey," the statement read. "Many of you have heard, and many of you have reached out, about the fact that I am no longer part of OU softball. So much has been said, and I would love to be able to fully set the record straight. Someday I will. But that time is not now."
On April 19, OU coach Patty Gasso confirmed Donihoo had taken a step back from the team. During Gasso's media availability last Wednesday prior to the Big 12 Tournament, she confirmed Donihoo would not return to the team this season.
"You will not see her again this season," Gasso said. "That's pretty much all I'll say about it."
Donihoo entered the season with big expectations after her performance in last season's Women's College World Series, where she recorded a team-high .476 batting average and a tournament-high 10 RBIs.
Donihoo started 18 games this season but struggled to replicate that success, posting a .250 batting average along with one home run and 14 RBIs.
"What's important now is for me to express my sincere thanks... to my teammates, to the coaches and to the fans who have believed in me throughout my career," Donihoo's statement read. "You've supported this Oklahoma girl through highs and lows, and I will forever be grateful...
"Now, it is time to focus on getting back to being fully healthy, which I have not been. Now is the time to look towards the future and the opportunities that await me."