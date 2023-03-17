OKLAHOMA CITY — After a sluggish start in the opening game of the Hall of Fame Classic, Oklahoma was in a battle with No. 24 Northwestern in its second game of Friday’s doubleheader.
With one out and no runners on base in the bottom of the second inning, fifth-year senior Grace Lyons found herself in a battle within the battle. The Sooners hadn’t come up with a hit since Jayda Coleman led off the first with a double into centerfield.
Lyons, who was playing on her first day back after missing seven games due to injury, fell behind 1-2 in the count. The shortstop went on to foul off four of the next five pitches.
On the ninth pitch, Lyons blasted a solo home run down the right field line. It was her first home run of the season and gave the Sooners an early 1-0 lead.
The Sooners got an assurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning and rode a big night from starting pitcher Nicole May to a 2-1 win over the Wildcats.
“She really gave every pitch she had,” Lyons said about the at-bat. “I think it was just a battle to say in one word. I think it took some discipline, but also trying to waste pitches to get what I wanted and I think that’s what happened. I think it set the team up to know the different pitches she has and how we need to hit it to have success.”
Oklahoma got two home runs from junior Alyssa Brito in the first game against Weber State. After falling behind 1-0 on a home run on the first at-bat of the game, the Sooners’ offense came alive late to earn a 9-1 run-rule win.
The Sooners offense never found any consistency in the evening game.
Northwestern starting pitcher Lauren Boyd pitched five innings and allowed just two hits, one earned run with three strikeouts. The Sooners opened up the sixth inning with a triple from Coleman that set up a sacrifice fly ball from Tiare Jennings.
“I thought that Northwestern’s pitching staff and pitcher did a really outstanding job, gritty, gutsy,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “We just kinda kept doing the same thing over and over and we’re better than that. The goal is to walk away being happy with the win and getting some rest and coming back and doing it a little bit better tomorrow.”
On the very first pitch of the seventh inning, Hannah Cady hit a home run over the centerfield wall to bring the score to 2-1. It was the first time May had allowed a run of any kind this season through 49 innings pitched.
May and the Sooners had to find a way to bounce back and secure three more outs to secure the win.
May forced the next batter to hit a pop up after six pitches before getting her 10th strikeout of the game to put two outs on the board. The final batter fouled out to left field to end the game.
May allowed three hits, one earned run with one walk to go along with double-digit strikeouts, her fourth of the season.
“To she her growth and her poise and her maturity and in a weird way, maybe she feels this way too, but I’m glad that we got this over with,” Gasso said about May’s streak of innings without allowing a run. “Everybody behind the scenes is talking about her ERA being 0.00.
“… It’s going to happen sometime during the season and they’re a feisty team, but if I look at the line-score, I’m not looking at the one run, I’m looking at the 10 strikeouts.”
The Sooners improve to 2-0 at the Hall of Fame Classic. They’ll be back in action on Saturday to face Weber State at 4 p.m., before taking on No. 22 Auburn at 6:30 p.m.
