It became clear early Monday that Jocelyn Alo was not going to break the home run record against Minnesota.
Alo, who was slotted in as the designated hitter and batted second, was intentionally walked on her first appearance at the plate. The Golden Gophers did it again on her second appearance, though the Golden Gophers threw a couple of hittable balls on her third appearance.
Alo, who has 95 career homers and is only one away from breaking Lauren Chamberlain’s record, didn’t take the bait and eventually took her place at first base after four more walks.
“She’s not going to let you make her chase to help get her out,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “She’s not going to do that. She’s not that desperate and she won’t show you that she’s desperate to chase something. When you see her do that, then she’s not the hitter she is. So I’m very proud of her approach and what she’s doing.
“She’s not chasing, not pressing. If someone’s gonna pitch to her, she’s gonna be ready to hit. She showed that with that one swing. She could’ve maybe chased a few after that… But she’s too good of a hitter. She’s not gonna do that.”
Though Alo didn’t finish with a hit, the strategy didn’t work out well for the Golden Gophers, as she scored two runs in the Sooners’ 9-1 run-rule win over Minnesota at Marita Hynes field.
The Sooners made the Golden Gophers pay for their strategy, particularly in the first and second innings. In the first inning, Taylon Snow hit a single to second base that scored Alo.
One of the biggest plays of the game came in the second inning, when Jana Johns followed Alo and hit a double to centerfield that scored both Alo and Rylie Boone.
The only time the Sooners faced adversity was in the top of the second inning, when a Minnesota run tied the game at 1-1. But the Sooners responded with three runs in the second and third innings to take control of the game.
Alo’s two runs tied with Snow and Alyssa Brito for the team lead. Taylon Jennings, Johns and Grace Lyons each recorded two RBIs.
Contributions from the whole roster has been the key as teams have opted to intentionally walk Alo in recent games. At the Mary Nutter Classic two weekends ago, Alo was walked 10 times and hit by a pitch during a five-game span.
She’s hit seven home runs on the season, but she hasn’t been given much of a chance to nab her record-setting 96th home run in recent games. But Gasso said that hasn’t been the focus for the team.
“I think [Alo] says it very clearly — this is not about me,” Gasso said. “She doesn’t make it about her. We don’t talk about the record. We don’t say, ‘OK, this could be your day.’ I’m hoping [our players] aren’t [talking about it]. I think sometimes our players answers questions about it, but when you feel the locker room, you don’t feel the buzz about how this could be the day. We just go out and try to win.
“We want this to be very naturally for [her], not pressed. So it just feels like a regular locker room to me.”
Freshman Jordyn Bahl recorded the win on the mound, recording three strike outs and surrendering three hits and one earned run.
The Sooners (16-0) now prepare for the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Hawaii, Alo’s hometown.
“You all know what the big question is and that is, ‘Is she going to get a chance to even have that opportunity?’ And that's where the frustration comes in,” Gasso said. “And she gets it. And she’s just [focused on what’s] going to help us win games, right? But I think it's gotten out there like, ‘Who's gonna be the team that gives it up? It's not gonna be us.’
“So, we're just waiting patiently for when she gets that pitch. That's all we can do.”