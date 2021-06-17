OU Softball: NCAA showing signs of listening to Gasso, others, who are demanding change

Somebody is listening to Patty Gasso.
The Oklahoma softball coach and other coaches have called attention to the inequities between between how the NCAA administers men’s and women’s national championships.
The issue picked up steam during the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and was renewed last week during the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, where Florida State and Oklahoma State played an elimination game that started just before midnight and stretched to 2:19 a.m. and, when weather delayed the tournament nonetheless, Game 3 of the championship series was moved out of prime time and into the afternoon.
In a statement provided to ESPN, the NCAA explained it would be “soliciting feedback” on scheduling adjustments to the WCWS. It did not, however, admit to any past failures.
The statement, provided by Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships, and reported out by ESPN on Wednesday, includes the following.
“The NCAA is proud to call USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium home for the Women's College World Series. USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium is the largest softball-specific venue in the United States and drew a single-session record crowd of 12,370 fans on June 6.
“The recent facility improvements are the latest in a long line of renovations, which includes a new playing surface this year and lighting system, that have taken place over the past decade at the stadium. The venue recently hosted the Women's College World Series for the 30th time since 1990, and it is also the home of the U.S. national softball team.
“The NCAA Division I Softball Committee, which includes active softball coaches and administrators from the membership, oversees the format and scheduling for the Women's College World Series. The committee is actively discussing and soliciting feedback on adjustments to the schedule in Oklahoma City and will continue overall review and advancements to the Women's College World Series to ensure an outstanding student-athlete championship experience.”
Comstock’s statement came two days after Gasso spoke at length, also using ESPN as her platform, appearing on “Stephen A’s World,” a daily program hosted by Stephen A. Smith streamed on ESPN Plus.
“As much as people enjoy watching us — and there’s a lot of revenue and a lot of eyes on this championship, it’s the fastest growing sport that America is watching and the numbers show it — and yet, we’re still not being treated or have the same opportunities, amenities that others do, and it’s sad for me.”
Hall of Fame Stadium does not have showers in the players’ locker rooms and does not include an indoor batting cage. What it has are other diamonds on the complex, available in one of Oklahoma’s hottest months of the year, provided showers and thunderstorms are not occurring.
Gasso said she’s not typically an advocate, preferring to let others fight such battles, bit that she was “being brave and trying to stand up more for this sport.”
“We deserve a better bracket, better timing, we deserve instant replay,” she said. “We deserve locker rooms, we deserve showers, we deserve batting cages.
“We have to fo find our own cages, otherwise our teams are gonna stand out in the hot sun taking batting practice in one cage and on an open field. That’s unheard of … So there’s a lot of things that we have to do on our own to make it happen, to make the experience better for our athletes … It’s kind of shameful, it really is, and I am committed to help this change.”
On the final day of the tournament, between innings, fans were invited to purchase tickets for the 2022 WCWS, taking place June 2-8.
If those dates are not changed, the NCAA will once again be trying to fit the entire championship into seven days, having to play between 12, 13 or 14 games over the first four to remain on schedule.