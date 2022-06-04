OKLAHOMA CITY — In the third meeting this season, Oklahoma’s offense got the edge in a tough matchup against Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini.
After a strong start to the game, the Sooners went nine straight batters without a hit and entered the fourth inning with a 2-1 lead. Dolcini started in two of the Longhorns’ three games against Oklahoma this season, including a 4-2 win in which she surrendered two hits and two earned runs.
The sophomore from California is one of the few pitchers that has found success against Oklahoma’s high-powered offense.
After three innings, it appeared that Dolcini actually had found the answer to slowing down the Sooners. Then Tiare Jennings led off the top of the fourth with a double into left field.
Grace Lyons walked, but the Sooners ended up leaving them both stranded.
Jennings said it was just a matter of time before the Sooners offense broke through in a big way.
“[It was] just getting our timing down and getting the pitch we wanted,” Jennings said. “[Dolcini] was obviously mixing it both sides of the plate. [It was] getting the pitch we wanted and adjusting from there.”
The Sooners had three hits in their first four at-bats, including an RBI-single by Alo to put the Sooners up 4-1. Dolcini was replaced by Sophia Simpson before the next at-bat.
The Fresno State transfer and preseason All-American gave up six hits, five earned runs and one walk with one strikeout.
Oklahoma went on to win 7-2 and advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Monday.
OU head coach Patty Gasso described Dolcini as “focused” and “a fighter”.
“She has helped carry Texas this far, so we have to respect her,” she said. “She is really, really crafty with the way she throws. We were ready for it. Then you see a couple innings where we just didn’t have a lot of success. That is a tribute to how she can mix up her speeds and so forth.
“To be able to turn out 10 hits with a few against her was like a big victory for this team. We worked really hard to prepare for her.”
While the Sooners worked to advance in the WCWS, their early-season loss to Texas only added fuel to the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams. Jayda Coleman accounted for two of the team’s five hits against Dolcini in the regular season, and followed that up by going 2-for-4 with an RBI-double.
Oklahoma finished with 10 hits in the game, while the Longhorns had six.
Tiare Jennings went 0-7 in the last two meetings, but bounced back to go 3-for-4 with a double and a home run in the fifth inning.
“I think we had the edge this time, a little bit of chips on our shoulder,” Alo said. “Last time we faced Dolcini, she shut us out. No one shuts out the Sooners twice, let alone three times.”