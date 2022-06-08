OKLAHOMA CITY — An offensive explosion set the stage for a record-breaking first game of the Women’s College World Series championship final.
Oklahoma hit six home runs on its way to a 16-1 win over Texas on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the WCWS records that were broken on Wednesday evening:
5 — The NCAA’s all-time home run leader didn’t need long to make her mark on her final WCWS appearance.
With no outs and a runner on, Jocelyn Alo quickly flipped a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with a home run into left field. In the bottom of the fifth, Alo sent another ball over the left field wall for her fifth home run during the tournament.
No other player had ever had more than four during the Women’s College World Series. On the very next at-bat, Tiare Jennings hit her second homer of the evening to join her teammate in a tie for the record.
“I’ve said this before, I'll say it again, Tiare is always going to have my back, even if I don't have it that day,” Alo said. “She's going to bring it. I know she'll always, like, answer for me in a sense. I think we feed off of each other very well
Texas’ Courtney Day is third on the home run list during the Series with three.
Alo tied the previous record during last season’s national championship run. Her 12 career home runs during the tournament are also an NCAA record.
4 — Alo and Jennings weren’t the only Sooners to use the long ball to their advantage.
The Sooners finished the first game of the championship series with six home runs as a team. Oklahoma broke the previous WCWS record for home runs in a game by two.
Taylon Snow and Jana Johns each added homers as well. Snow’s solo home run in the bottom of the third inning put Oklahoma on track to score four runs and take a 10-1 lead.
“Having that power, I feel like it makes our lineup dangerous,” Snow said. “It's comforting to know that we can go out there and just, like I said before, have each other's back. Hitting that home run in that environment, I mean, I feel like all of us can say it's crazy. It's really exciting.”
Oklahoma has tallied six or more home runs six times this season.
54 — Oklahoma’s march to the national title last season came behind a historic offensive performance during the WCWS.
With at least one more game to play, the 2022 squad has already topped the WCWS record for runs during the tournament with 54.
The Sooners entered the game needing 11 runs to tie the previous record of 49, and were able to set a new mark after taking a 12-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
12,234 — The tournament set a new record for attendance with 12,234 people coming out to watch the first game of the championship final.
The event has had over 12,000 spectators in each of the eight sessions so far. Still, it was the first chance the Sooners had to play during prime time.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trey Young and Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables were among the Sooner fans in attendance on Wednesday.
“We didn't capitalize,” Texas head coach Mike White said. “That's a team that has been there and done it before, their home crowd, 12,000 strong, maybe 12 and a half. It's very tough. I challenge any one of you out there to come out there and do that.”
Oklahoma now has two chances to get one more win over the Longhorns and win the national title. Game 2 will begin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.