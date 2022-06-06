After a disappointing start to the Women’s College World Series semifinals, the pressure was mounting up for Oklahoma as it prepared for a rematch with UCLA.
The top-seeded Sooners gave up three home runs in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins earlier on Monday afternoon. It was an uncharacteristic loss for an Oklahoma team that entered the day 56-2 overall, and seemed almost unbeatable for stretches this season.
Nicole May got the start and gave up five runs and four hits before being replaced by Jordy Bahl. The Sooners’ star freshman pitcher battled through the next 4.2 innings in just her second game back from injury.
After allowing one hit and no runs coming into the seventh inning, Bahl gave up a two-run home run that extended UCLA’s lead to four runs. Maya Brady’s bomb to left field was a huge blow to the Sooners’ comeback hopes.
Oklahoma had no choice but to turn to redshirt senior Hope Trautwein in Game 2 to deliver in the biggest game of her career so far.
Heading into what could’ve been the final game of her career, Trautwein delivered in a big way to lead Oklahoma to a 15-0 win and advance to the championship series on Wednesday. The North Texas-transfer threw all five innings, allowing two hits and no runs with six strikeouts.
“As a staff we have each other’s back, and we know that going into each and every game,” Trautwein said. “When Nicole gets the start, we know we’re behind her 100 percent, but it’s also huge for Jordy to come in and perform as she did.”
The Bruins hit a double to put pressure on the Sooners’ defense in the bottom of the first inning. Trautwein responded by forcing a quick pop-up, before striking out Brady to end the inning.
After going two for four with five RBI in the first game, Brady went 0-2 with two strikeouts in the elimination match. UCLA got its second and final hit of the game on a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth.
“I think this team wanted to show Nicole May: We got you,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “They are very prideful, and they truly do believe that no one can beat them back-to-back or twice, period.
From the first to fourth inning, Trautwein retired 11-straight batters, which allowed the Sooners’ high-powered offense a chance to come through. It was Oklahoma’s 40th run-rule win of the season and 33rd shutout.
Trautwein improved to 21-1 on the season and picked up her eighth shutout this season.
“I’ve definitely been getting more used to the environment,” Trautwein said. “The environment is — it’s hard to play here whenever you have — there’s a lot of distractions going on, and I really have locked into my routine as I have thrown more innings.”
The Sooners will face the winner of Oklahoma State-Texas on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.