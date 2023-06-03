OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma was afforded plenty of options in the circle for its second game of the Women’s College World Series after a complete-game shutout from Jordy Bahl in the opener.
The Sooners could go with a new arm, both Nicole May and Alex Storako hadn’t seen action since the NCAA Norman Super Regionals against Clemson, but both struggled at times against the Tigers. Meanwhile, Bahl was on a scorching pace through the postseason, allowing just one run in 22 innings pitched, but would be playing her fourth game in the last seven days.
OU head coach Patty Gasso said the decision to give the start back to Bahl came down to matchups. Facing a Tennessee team that ranks second in the country in runs per game (7.16), the Sooners wanted to match an aggressive offense with their most aggressive arm.
A fiery, zone-pounding sophomore with a lot of confidence, Bahl looked as good as ever in a 9-0 run-rule win over the Vols.
“Jordy can throw a lot of different planes and a lot of different speeds,” Gasso said. “They just are very aggressive. I think majority of them swung at the first pitch. You got to really pinpoint that pitch where you want it.”
Bahl allowed a double in the first at-bat of the game, and didn’t allow another before being replaced in the top of the fourth inning. Even in allowing one hit, Bahl had little to be disappointed in.
Tennessee leadoff hitter Kiki Milloy leads the country in home runs with 25 and has a .419 batting average, which is 19th nationally. The next time Bahl faced Milloy, she forced a fly-out to left field.
Bahl threw 54 pitches, bringing her 2023 WCWS total up to 161 pitches in two games.
“(She was) just attacking the zone,” Milloy said. “But I think we could have had some better swings on her pitches that she might have left more on the white of the plate.”
Oklahoma didn’t need to keep Bahl in the game for long after building an early 9-0 lead. Storako took over in the top of the fourth inning and retired three of the four batters she faced with a walk.
Freshman Kierston Deal got her first WCWS experience in the fifth and got a single out before giving Nicole May a chance in the circle.
The Sooners’ four pitchers allowed just one hit and walked two batters. Bahl accounted for all three of the team’s strikeouts.
“These young transfer kids that come here and they say, ‘I want to come here because I know you know how to get there and that’s my dream.’
For Alex, she’s one of those. To get that moment on the mound was her dream come true. You’re seeing Haley Lee, (Cydney) Sanders, Alynah Torres. They’re all thriving, but they’re thriving because of the people around them,” Gasso said.
Time to enjoy the show
Oklahoma may be getting a days rest from playing, but Gasso doesn’t think her team will be able to avoid the game entirely for the rest of the weekend. There are three WCWS games scheduled between the end of the Sooners’ game against the Vols and their next game on Monday at noon, and Gasso expects her team will be watching.
But even that isn’t such always a relaxing experience.
“They want to get away from softball, but they like to watch other people play softball,” Gasso said. “I don’t know. I know they do, and they’re very emotional when they’re watching it.”
Looking ahead
Oklahoma is still waiting to find out which team it will face on Monday.
The Sooners will face the winner of No. 9-seed Stanford and No. 7-seed Washington. If the Sooners lose that game, the two teams will play again later on in the day.
Just a single win would put the Sooners back into the WCWS Final for the fourth consecutive season. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3-seed Florida State is also in the drivers’ seat to make it to the championship series after knocking off Washington 3-1 on Saturday.
Utah and Alabama have both been eliminated.
