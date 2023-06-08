OKLAHOMA CITY — It had been a positive postseason for Oklahoma sophomore first baseman Cydney Sanders, but when the team arrived at the Women’s College World Series, head coach Patty Gasso could tell something was off about her.
“She came into this tournament a little bit spooked, and you could see it on her face,” Gasso said.
A breakout star at Arizona State, it wasn’t always an easy transition for Sanders as she learned how to play in a new program. Sanders finished the season strong and had big moments during NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals.
Still, the stage doesn’t get any bigger than an elimination game at the WCWS. Sanders had an opportunity to set the tone as the leadoff hitter with her team trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning and the sophomore didn’t waste it.
Three pitches into the at-bat, Sanders blasted a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the game. After being held scoreless over the first four innings of the game, the play gave the Sooners new life and paved the way for another solo home run by Grace Lyons on the next at-bat.
Sanders finished the day one of two at the plate and delivered the play that shifted the momentum back in the Sooners’ favor late in a 3-1 win.
“Cyd came here, had to learn a whole new hitting system,” Gasso said. “That’s not easy. “She was trying to prove herself. There was a lot going on where she just wasn’t really comfortable trying to learn so much, wasn’t quite as free.”
In a rare group
Oklahoma becomes just the second program ever to win three straight national titles.
The last program to accomplish that feat was UCLA during a historically dominant stretch from 1988-90. Also with the win, Gasso becomes just the second coach to ever win seven national titles, joining Arizona’s Mike Candrea.
Most Oustanding Player
After throwing three relief innings on Thursday, Jordy Bahl was named the Most Oustanding Player of the WCWS.
Bahl is the first player since 1994 to throw at least 24 innings and not give up a single run. In two games at the World Series Finals, Bahl allowed just two hits in 10 innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Bahl joined four other Sooners on the All-Tournament team — Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and Rylie Boone.
