Johns’ statement
Jana Johns didn’t start in the Sooners’ first game against Texas Tech (18-22, 2-12 Big 12). It was the first time she hadn’t started in almost a month.
But the South Carolina transfer didn’t stay on the bench long.
In the bottom of the third inning, Johns entered the lineup and immediately made her presence felt. She drilled a two-run home run to add to OU’s (36-1, 11-0 Big 12) already heavy lead.
Johns played every inning after that.
In Game 2, Johns hit another two-run bomb to put the Sooners up 3-0. On the day, the senior went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Johns was the only player to hit a home run in both games of the doubleheader, helping the Sooners to 15-0 and 5-0 wins over the Red Raiders.
“Any time I take her out, she shows me why I shouldn’t when I bring her back in,” OU coach Patty Gasso said.
All in
Eighteen Sooners got in the game during OU’s five-inning run-rule win over Texas Tech in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday.
OU went with its usual starting lineup for the first two innings and jumped out to an early 9-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Gasso started to change things up. She removed most of her starters for the reserves, giving almost everyone on her team a chance to play.
Johns and Grace Green both came in during the bottom of the third and each hit a two-run home run to help build the Sooners’ lead more. Green’s blast towered over the field and went over the scoreboard in left field.
Every Sooner that batted got on base, either with a hit or a walk, throughout the game except for one.
On deck
OU finishes its game against Texas Tech at noon on Sunday. The Sooners have already won the series and are going for their fourth conference series sweep of the season. The game will be OU’s final home appearance of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.