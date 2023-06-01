Even at a powerhouse program like Oklahoma, a trip to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series is a brand new experience for several of the players on the team.
Take do-it-all right fielder Avery Hodge for example. The freshman slowly carved out a role on a stacked Oklahoma lineup in her first season with her combination of athleticism and defense.
At one point this season, OU head coach Patty Gasso said that if things were going to plan, her coaching staff was going to get her in every game for the rest of the season.
It was clear Gasso’s confidence in Hodge hadn’t changed when the Sooners saw an opportunity in their opening game of the WCWS.
Starting right fielder Alynah Torres hit a single in the bottom of the fifth inning and Gasso plugged in the speedy freshman as a pinch runner. Two hits later, Hodge made it home to break a 0-0 gridlock.
“She's been working really hard for that opportunity,” Gasso said. “So it was big.”
The Sooners stuck with Hodge in right field to close out the game.
Hodge, who’s averaging .261 at the plate this season, stepped up to the plate with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the next inning. On just the second pitch, Hodge drilled a line drive right at the first baseman, which hit off her glove for an infield single.
Redshirt freshman Quincee Lilio also got her first WCWS experience on Thursday, pinch hitting for Kinzie Hansen in the sixth inning.
“I’ve got some players who got a feel for this big moment who have not been in it,” Gasso said. “So very pleased with the entire team and their approach today.”
Looking ahead — Oklahoma turns its attention to a Tennessee team that ran away with a 10-5 win over No. 5-seed Alabama.
The Lady Vols scored four runs in the second inning and were in position to run-rule the Crimson Tide after taking a 10-2 lead into the fifth inning. The Sooners have already met Tennessee once this season during the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
In that game, Jayda Coleman hit a walk-off home run to seal a 9-8 win.
The fourth-seeded Lady Vols enter the game riding a nine-game winning streak. Kiki Milloy is leading the country in home runs with 25.
Meanwhile, games on the other side of the bracket have been delayed by lightning on Thursday evening. Washington's game against Utah will now be played on Friday, with the game time depending on when Oklahoma State's game against Florida State wraps up.
Record-breaking crowds — A record 12,379 fans attended the first session of the WCWS on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
The crowd was the third-largest ever at single session of the WCWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.