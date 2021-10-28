The Oklahoma Softball team has a name for its new stadium.
The university announced Thursday morning that Love's Travel Shops has pledged $9 million to the new stadium project. The company will also match every other donation dollar for dollar up to $3 million dollars, for a total donation of $12 million.
The donation is the leading gift towards the stadium, which will be officially named Love's Field.
"I can't put into words how grateful I am and our program is for the generosity of Love's Travel Stops and the Love family," OU softball coach Patty Gasso said in a press release. "They share our championship mindset and have embraced not only the success of our program, but the culture we've built among our student-athletes and fans. They also recognize that for us to maintain the level of excellence we've achieved, we must be a national leader in all aspects of our program, including our facility.
"Love's is empowering women to reach the absolute pinnacle of achievement while inspiring the next generation to look to the future with the biggest dream. As we see at a moment like this, dreams really do come true."
What’s more fitting than to connect the “Heart of Champions” to Love’s Field? Love’s is honored to be part of this amazing program that Coach Gasso elevated. https://t.co/pxuVAaIysT— Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) October 28, 2021
The new stadium will be constructed at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road, about a half-mile south of Marita Hynes Field, the team's current stadium.
Love's Field will seat 3,000 fans, which nearly doubles the capacity of the current stadium. Love's Field will include a 10,500-square-foot indoor training facility and several team spaces including a training room, locker room and classroom, according to a press release.
The overall square footage of the new stadium will reach 44,000, much larger than the 15,150 at the current facility.
Groundbreaking will likely occur in 2022, and the hope is the new stadium will be fully open by 2024.
The Sooners' softball team won the 2021 Women's College World Series last summer under Gasso. In her 27 seasons as coach, the Sooners have won five Women's College World Series championships and 20 conference championships.