The left field wall at Getterman Stadium was never out of harm’s way when Oklahoma was up to bat.
It started when Cydney Sanders took the plate for the first time in the top of the second inning. Sanders got a pitch high in the zone and sent it high over left field wall to give the Sooners an early 1-0 lead over Baylor.
It was a near miss for the outfield barrier, but the Sooners were just getting started.
Tiare Jennings led off the third with a double that bounced off the top half of the green padded wall in left field. Three batters later, Grace Lyons hit a ball up the middle of the field to score the Sooners’ second run of the day.
When Sanders went back to the plate in the top of the fourth, she doubled off the same wall to start a three-run third inning that put the game firmly in the Sooners’ control.
In a highly-anticipated rematch of their only loss of the season, the Sooners dominated No. 16 Baylor in a 7-0 win on Friday.
Jayda Coleman hit a fly ball into left field that was dropped, allowing the Sooners to extend their lead to 3-0. On the next at-bat, Jennings hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled by the Bears’ short stop and allowed another run to score.
Alyssa Brito closer out the scoring in the fourth with a double off the bottom of the left field wall.
The Bears, who had just two hits heading into the fourth inning, put themselves in their best position to score in the bottom of the frame. Shaylon Govan singled and pinch runner Ashlyn Wachtendorf made it all the way to second on a wild pitch.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Jordy Bahl walked a batter with two outs on the board to put two runners on for the first time in the game. She came right back and forced a fly out to end the inning.
Bahl, who was the Sooners’ starter during their early-season loss to the Bears, looked in command in the circle over the first five innings of Friday’s game. The sophomore allowed just three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts and no runs allowed.
Nicole May replaced Bahl midway through the sixth inning and allowed one hit and no walks with one strikeout.
The Bears finished with just four hits. Oklahoma came away with 11 hits and took advantage of two Baylor errors.
Sanders went two for two at the plate with an RBI. Brito and Lyons each also had two hits at the plate.
Five of the Sooners’ 11 hits were extra-base hits and four were bounced off the left field wall.
Oklahoma extends its winning streak to 32 games.
The second game of the three-game series begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be televised on ESPN+.
