Oklahoma's softball program gets to hit a reset button on its 2020 season.
The Sooners' year was cut short because of the spreading coronavirus disease. But the NCAA granted all spring sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this week.
OU's three seniors — Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes and Shannon Saile — announced their intentions to return for OU's 2021 season in a tweet posted late Thursday.
#2021 pic.twitter.com/mSf49wC0bF— nicole mendes (@nicole_mendes_) April 3, 2020
Mendes, a Houston native, provides the Sooners with their only three-year starter. She's served primarily as an outfielder and at times as a relief pitcher.
Mendes owned a .357 batting average, 174 hits, 140 runs, 78 RBIs and 13 home runs over her first three seasons in Norman.
She played sparingly for the Sooners in 2020 while recovering from a anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Juarez and Saile transferred from Arizona State and Florida International, respectively, to OU in 2019 and have been a huge boost to the Sooner pitching staff.
Juarez, a left-handed pitcher from Glendale, Arizona, emerged as the Sooners' go-to option in the postseason, leading OU to the Women's College World Series championship series. She finished the 2019 season with a 28-4 record, 1.39 ERA, 269 strikeouts and .151 opponent batting average.
Like Mendes, Juarez dealt with health issues during the 2020 season after suffering a bicep injury in the fall. Juarez underwent season-ending surgery a week before OU's season was canceled.
Saile became a reliable closer for the Sooners in 2019, racking up 126 strikeouts. She held a 10-1 record and clinched four saves.
Juarez's injury forced Saile into a bigger role in 2020. She finished the shortened season with an 8-3 record, 89 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA.
