The beginning of a new season always brings uncertainty.
New players. New opponents. New challenges.
OU coach Patty Gasso is feeling a bit nervous as the season starts, but deep down she knows her team is ready.
“As a coach, I'm always feeling like we're just not prepared completely,” Gasso said. “Are we ready? Are we not? Did we do everything? And that's just the coach in me. These guys are ready to play. They're anxious to get on the field.”
OU opens the season Thursday against UC Santa Barbara. The Sooners will continue their California trip with a weekend at the Mark Campbell Invitational, beginning on Friday against Loyola Marymount.
”I think for us, the first game we want to come in and attack,” Gasso said. “That is the motto and the motion we are in is attack. Set the tone. Kind of like being in a boxing ring, like throwing the first punch, but throwing more punches often and landing them.”
Gasso also noted all of the “prize fights” the Sooners have in front of them this weekend, playing Mississippi State and No. 3-ranked UCLA. With these early games against top competition, OU is already thinking ahead to May and June. Gasso knows what the Sooners do now can have an impact on their seeding when it comes time for the postseason.
With so many big games early on, Gasso acknowledges that the newcomers might not play as much, but the most important thing for them to do is pay attention — watch, listen, and learn more about the game.
The returning players are also excited to see what these new players can do.
“[When it comes to] the competition side of it, just compete,” pitcher Nicole May said. “I feel like our team is at our best when we are competing.”
While OU wants to come out swinging, there’s another theme the team hopes will define its season coming off a national championship.
During the off season, Patty Gasso had the Sooners read a book she’s had her teams read in the past — "What Drives Winning" by Brett Ledbetter.
“A big concept was looking at the past is like looking at a rearview mirror,” May said. “And you only look in that mirror to learn from the past and not to live in it. So we're not living in last year. This is a new season. We're starting fresh in a couple of days.”
Looking through the windshield, the preseason No. 1-ranked Sooners will face a tough slate of opponents this season, but this weekend they have one focus. The Sooners want to compete. They are ready for the early-season challenges and ready to see another jersey on the field against them.
“It's just going to show how much we've been preparing,” second baseman Tiare Jennings said. “It's going to expose us in some ways and (it’s) how we grow and learn from (it). And also, it’s going to show the successes we've had, and we can kind of keep that in our back pocket and hopefully save it for down the road.
“But it's exciting. I'm getting ready to compete.”