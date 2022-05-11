The beginning of the postseason can represent different things depending on the team.
For some, the end of the regular season is a chance to build momentum before the playoffs. For others, the postseason is a clean state.
For OU coach Patty Gasso, it’s both.
“For some of our athletes, going into the postseason is like a new chapter,” Gasso said during her media availability Wednesday. "We take this like [the regular season] is the end of the book. Maybe you didn’t have a big part or you weren’t the main character in the first two, three chapters of the beginning and the middle of our book."
That doesn’t mean the Sooners forgot what happened in the regular season as they prepare for this weekend’s Big 12 Tournament, which begins Thursday.
While the Sooners (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) dominated the season, they’ve found an even better rhythm since their lone loss to Texas on April 16. The Sooners won all 10 games following that loss, outscoring opponents 87-5 during that span.
That led to a dominant performance in their regular-season finale series with Oklahoma State last weekend, where they swept the Cowgirls by a combined score of 18-4 across the three games. That Oklahoma State series featured some of the Sooners’ best performances of the season, and it came at the right time.
“We’re going to use this momentum because I feel the sweep of Oklahoma State was big for us,” Gasso said. “They’re a well-rounded team, [ranked] in the top 10, they’re a good team and we faced very good pitching. We didn’t swing our best but our defense and our pitching did the job.
“If you can get two-of-three working very well, you’re likely to have success. If you can get all three working at one time, you’re guaranteed success.”
While the Sooners have been led all season by a few players, including Jocelyn Alo, Jordy Bahl and Grace Lyons, there’s a few other players who could make an impact during the postseason. Gasso pointed specifically to Kinzie Hansen as one player who could break out.
The junior catcher has been a big part of the Sooners’ success in recent years, but has struggled a bit at the plate this season. She’s recorded 20 runs and 27 hits in 100 at-bats this season with an on-base percentage of .307.
Gasso is confident Hansen could turn things around starting this weekend.
“This is a good opportunity for her to change her season around completely,” Gasso said. “So it’s moments like [this where players can] come in with some heroics regardless of what they’ve done prior to postseason.”
The structure of the Big 12 Tournament has changed a bit this season. Since the Sooners won the conference regular-season championship, they earned the top-seed and are the only team with a first-round bye. They won’t play until Friday and a win would move them straight into the tournament championship.
The Sooners aren’t letting up, though.
“We’ve got to get sharper. We’ve got to fine tune our tools here ass we go into postseason,” Gasso said. “And that's been a focus from the coaching staff. We need fine tuning and we need it to be running like a well-oiled machine. We can kind of put it on cruise control and you'll never know if you're out here in the stands… We've got to get the cruise control off, completely out of our equation.”