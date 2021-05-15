OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma needed to make something happen down a run against Texas Tech in the top of the fourth inning and that’s when Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate.
The Sooner sophomore took the first pitch she saw and sent it over the right field wall to tie the game and received a thunder of cheers at Hall of Fame Stadium.
It wasn’t Hansen’s first home run of the day and it wouldn’t be her last. But the solo shot came at a critical time for the Sooners, who had fallen behind the Red Raiders. Hansen’s homer brought OU back to even and set them on a winning path.
“Miss Hansen had something to prove tonight, and that she did,” OU coach Patty Gasso said.
The Sooner bats came to life in both games of their Big 12 Conference tournament games on Friday.
OU run-ruled Baylor 10-2 in five innings and beat Texas Tech 8-2, winning both Pool A games and earning a spot in today’s championship game.
Before conference tourney play began, Hansen ranked fifth in the nation in home runs. Yet, before Friday, she hadn’t hit one since April 1 against Kansas after hitting 14 the first two months of the season.
She hit four Friday.
“Her and I talked, and [hitting coach] JT [Gasso] challenged her a bit as well. and she just really answered the call at the right time,” Gasso said. “And this is when you want to get hot. I don’t know how much hotter you can get if you’re Kinzie Hansen in a day.”
After hitting the game-tying homer, Hansen got jammed on her next at-bat. When she came up to bat in the sixth inning, Texas Tech was still pitching her inside.
“I was up there out loud saying ‘Throw it,’ like, ‘You better throw it,’” Hansen said. “So I was sitting there waiting for it and when I got my opportunity, I wasn’t going to let it go to waste.”
Hansen took an inside pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run. It was her second home run of the game and fourth of the day after hitting two against Baylor (27-20) in the Sooners’ first victory Friday.
Hansen wasn’t the only Sooner to send the ball over the fence.
Lynnsie Elam hit two home runs in the second game, including a two-run bomb to take the lead over the Red Raiders (20-26). Jocelyn Alo hit a home run, extending her lead as the top home run hitter in the country. and Tiare Jennings hit a solo shot that tied her for No. 2 in home runs nationally.
Every run the Sooners scored against the Red Raiders came off a home run. To Gasso, it felt like her lineup was starting to peak again.
“To expect every hitter in this lineup to rake the way they do every night is just not realistic,” Gasso said. “You’ve just got to know that they’re going to have their moments.”
The two victories set up yet another Bedlam game.
OU (44-2) will play Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. today in the tourney championship game. The Sooners took two of three games from the Cowgirls last weekend in Stillwater.
In the opener of that series, OSU handed OU it’s only conference loss of the season.
