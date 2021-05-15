Norman, OK (73070)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.