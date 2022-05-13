OKLAHOMA CITY — Following Oklahoma’s 5-0 win over Iowa State Friday in the Big 12 Tournament, it didn’t take OU coach Patty Gasso much time to summarize the game.
“The story of the game for me was Hope [Trautwein],” Gasso said.
It was the redshirt senior pitcher that led the way for the Sooners at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.
Trautwein opened the game with three strikeouts in the top of the first inning and two in the second inning. She pitched all seven innings and surrendered just two hits while walking only one batter.
She also recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts, giving the Sooners much-needed consistently on the mound.
“She was in complete control and you could see it in her body language,” Gasso said. “[She was] throwing really good first-pitch strikes. They were very aggressive and swinging early in the count. She had a lot of swing and misses [and it] was very important for us.”
It was particularly important on a day when the Sooners’ offense was less explosive than usual.
After five runs in the first two innings, the Sooners didn’t score the rest of the way. But Trautwein’s pitching kept the Cyclones at bay, and her two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning helped seal the win for the Sooners.
It was a big game for Trautwein after she struggled in the series last week against Oklahoma State, surrendering three hits, an earned run and walking seven batters in 5.3 total innings pitched.
Trautwein and the team took time to mentally prepare for the postseason this week, which helped her focus.
“We worked a lot on mentality and just playing free and what that means to me, my definition of playing free and how I process my routine,” Trautwein said. “Working on that, getting that solid and just going into the postseason, that's so important for a pitcher because pitching is kind of a mental game. Being able to establish my process and execute it when I needed to, that was something that we really worked on this weekend that I was able to do.”
It was also big for the Sooners since freshman Jordy Bahl missed the game with soreness. With Bahl out, Gasso is hoping the Big 12 Tournament gives Trautwein and the Sooners’ other pitchers some much-needed postseason reps.
“Right now, we're trying to give [Jordy] a rest and give Hope, Nicole May [and our other pitchers] this opportunity," Gasso said. "It's really important going into postseason that you have a full batch of pitchers ready to go and experience has a lot to do with that.”
Offensively, the Sooners received a big boost in the first inning. With the bases loaded and facing two outs, Lynnsie Elam hit a grand slam over the left-field fence to score Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings, Alyssa Brito and herself. The final run came in the second inning, when Rylie Boone scored Kinzie Hansen with an RBI single.
“[I was] just trying to hit the ball hard and keep the inning going,” Elam said. “With two outs there, bases loaded, I just tried to see the ball and hit it hard.”
The Sooners improved to 49-1 on the season.
With the win, the Sooners advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. They’ll meet Oklahoma State, which defeated Texas 6-1 Friday.