Oklahoma just made history once again.
After a 21-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday, OU is off to the best start in NCAA Division I history. OU currently sits at 36-0, besting UCLA’s 35-0 start to the 1999 season. The Sooners already beat their program record for best start to a season with their win over the Red Raiders on Friday.
Of the 36 wins, 30 have been won on a run rule, including Sunday’s win.
OU was led by a dominant performance in the circle Sunday.
Jordyn Bahl and Nicole May combined for a five inning no hitter. Bahl started in the circle and threw 2.2 perfect innings, while recording three strikeouts. May came in for the final 2.1 innings, where she recorded one walk and two strikeouts.
At the plate, OU’s (36-0, 6-0 Big 12) home run hitting was on display as it has been all weekend. Six Sooners combined for seven home runs on the way to putting up a season-high 21 runs on the board.
Kinzie Hansen started off the home run party in the first inning with a solo blast. Grace Lyons, Jana Johns, Alissa Brito and Tiare Jennings each sent one over the fence also.
Jocelyn Alo homered twice, a two-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot to cap off the Sooners’ scoring in the fifth inning.
It was Alo’s second multi-home run game of the series after hitting three in Friday’s game against Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7 Big 12).
OU hit 17 home runs across the weekend to bring its season total as a team to 100 homers, far and away the most in the NCAA.
OU will be back in action Thursday to start its Big 12 series against Texas.