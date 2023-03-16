With five games in three days, Oklahoma is going to be tested once again when it hosts the Hall of Fame Classic this weekend in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners are coming off their highest ranked regular season home win since 2007, grinding out a 5-4 win over No. 6 Florida State. It was their seventh ranked win through 23 games this season.
Oklahoma already has 38 home runs on the season and has allowed just 21 runs.
The Sooners will see two teams over three games that are ranked in the espn.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.
Here’s a breakdown of the Sooners’ opponents at the Hall of Fame Classic:
Weber State
The Wildcats (6-15) are tougher than their record shows, with a tough schedule that consists of 10 teams ranked in the preseason rankings. They’re batting .252 on the season and allowing opponents to go .338 at the plate.
The Sooners are 2-0 against Weber State all-time with their last win coming in 2018.
Player to watch: Lauren Hoe
Hoe leads the Wildcats with five home runs this season and is second in program history with 25 career homers.
No. 24 Northwestern
Northwestern enters the season off a Women’s College World Series appearance from last season. The Wildcats faced the Sooners in the opening game of the WCWS, a 13-2 run-rule win for the Sooners that lasted just five innings.
The Wildcats return to Hall of Fame Stadium with a 9-7 record and a pair of wins over ranked opponents. They defeated No. 11 Texas 10-9 in the second game of the season and beat No. 14 Kentucky 9-3.
Northwestern has already played 8 ranked opponents this season including a 2-1 loss to UCLA. The Sooners are 3-1 against the Wildcats in Oklahoma City and 21-2 all time.
Player to watch: Cami Henry
Henry, a fifth-year senior pitcher, was a second team all-american last season at DePauw University and a first team all-american the season before. So far this season, Henry has a 4-1 record in the circle with an ERA of 1.53.
Henry saw action in several of the Wildcats’ biggest games this season including against Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame and UCLA. She’s allowed 10 runs in 32 innings with 24 strikeouts and seven walks.
No. 22 Auburn
The Tigers don’t have the grueling schedule that the other teams have on their resume, but enter the Hall of Fame Classic with a 21-5 mark. It’s Auburn’s first trip to Hall of Fame Stadium since the 2016 season.
The Tigers are hitting .331 as a team with a team ERA of 1.51. Oklahoma is 6-2 all time against the Tigers with their last meeting coming the 2017 NCAA Super Regionals.
As the road team, Oklahoma swept Auburn to advance to the WCWS.
Player to watch: Maddie Penta
Despite being just a junior, Penta needs just nine strikeouts to become the fourth pitcher in program history with 500 career strikeouts. She’s been big for the Tigers in 17 appearances this season including an 11-1 record.
She’s allowed just six earned runs with 117 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.56. Opponents are batting .145 when facing Penta this season with three home runs.
