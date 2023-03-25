After a slow day offensively in the conference opener, Oklahoma found itself in trouble early in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Oklahoma starter Nicole May surrendered a walk and a double to set up the Cyclones’ first run of the game. After striking out the next batter, the Sooners’ mishandled a routine throw to first base, allowing a second run to score.
On their next turn at bat, the Sooners put two runners on with one out on the board to set up a three-run homer by Alyssa Brito over the centerfield wall.
Oklahoma went on to score three or more runs in the next three innings to walk away with a 13-3 run-rule win.
After scoring just three runs in Friday’s game, the Sooners had eight hits with six home runs in the first game on Saturday. All six were hit by different players.
After May struck out two of the three batters she faced in the bottom of the second, it was Haley Lee’s turn to hit a home run on a solo shot to center field. Three batters later, Grace Lyons hit two-run bomb into left field.
The Sooners loaded up the bases in the fourth with two outs when Tiare Jennings hit another home run over the centerfield wall. Jocelyn Erickson and Sophia Nugent each hit homers in the fifth to cap off a big day for the Sooners at the plate.
Nicole May pitched through the fourth inning before being replaced by Alex Storako. May allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and four walks.
Bahl allows one hit, Sooners run-rule Cyclones to secure sweep
After an explosive start to Saturday’s doubleheader, the Sooners wasted no time jumping out to a lead in the later game.
The Sooners put eight across in the first inning, with six of those runs coming with one out on the board. After leading off the game with a walk, Jayda Coleman hit a two-run home run into centerfield to give the Sooners an 8-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the first.
After Lyons hit her second home run of the day in the second inning to make it 9-0, Oklahoma starter Jordy Bahl gave up a single in the bottom of the inning.
Over the next three innings, Bahl would allow one hit and no runs with three strikeouts and no walks.
The Sooners only scored one more in the fifth, but held on for a 10-0 shutout win to secure the series sweep.
The Sooners had nine hits including a two for two day from Lyons.
Oklahoma will be back in action next weekend to host Texas in a rematch of the 2022 Women’s College World Series final.
