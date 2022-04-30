Power hitting was on display Saturday afternoon for No. 1 Oklahoma in its 19-0 win over Kansas, as six extra-base hits propelled the Sooners to their 35th run rule of the season.
While OU’s (44-1, 13-1 Big 12) hitting was the highlight of the game, the Sooners scored their first run of the game off a wild pitch that allowed Jocelyn Alo to score. In the second inning, Alo hit a two-run home run to extend the Sooners’ lead. The NCAA home run record holder, Alo was walked in every other at-bat of the game. But that didn’t keep her from scoring. In the fourth inning, Alo scored on a throwing error by the catcher.
A fly out by Grace Lyons and a triple by Taylon Snow also brought in runs for OU in the fourth against Kansas (15-30, 2-12 Big 12).
But it was in the fifth inning when OU really lit up the scoreboard. Lyons started the scoring in the inning with a single that brought in one run, and Alyssa Brito followed with a single that scored two. Jana Johns also plated two runs with a double before Lynnsie Elam hit a three-run home run. A double by Sophia Nugent also brought in a run. Tiare Jennings ended the Sooners’ scoring frenzy with another three-run home run.In all, OU scored 12 runs in the fifth inning.
Eight Sooners contributed to the 15 hits OU recorded across the game, including two doubles, one triple and three home runs.
In the circle, Hope Trautwein started and continued the dominance she has shown so far this season. Trautwein pitched four innings, giving up three hits and one walk while recording one strikeout. Her 0.10 ERA is the lowest in the NCAA by far.
Nicole May pitched the final inning and notched one strikeout.
OU will look to complete its sweep of Kansas in the final game of the series Sunday.