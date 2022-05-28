It started with Grace Lyon's solo home run in the third inning, giving Oklahoma a two-run lead over UCF.
Then Lyon repeated it in the fourth, but this time it scored three runs, as her second home run of the day extended the lead to five runs. Jana Johns joined the party with a solo homer in the fifth.
But the final run came in the sixth inning, as Jocelyn Alo hit a solo homer of her own to lead off the seventh inning. The Sooners' defense took care of business the rest of the way to clinch the 7-1 victory.
The win sealed the Sooners' sweep of UCF in the NCAA Super Regional and clinched the team's spot in the Women's College World Series for the ninth year in a row.
