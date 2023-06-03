OKLAHOMA CITY — The bases were loaded and No. 4-seed Tennessee was already on its heels when Kinzie Hansen went to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning.
Hansen didn’t hesitate at the first two pitches she saw. Her second swing chopped a ground ball towards the second baseman for the final out of a scoreless first inning.
But even without a run, Oklahoma’s offense had already done plenty of damage.
“In our minds, nothing is really going to stop us.” Hansen said.
With Jordy Bahl in the circle and Hansen behind home plate, the Sooners’ defense made quick work of the Vols in the top of the second inning. The Sooners put two more runners on base in the bottom of the inning, but this time the Sooners cashed in with a three-run bomb from Tiare Jennings that sailed over the wall in left centerfield.
Hansen got another chance in the bottom of the third and hit a low line drive with just enough height to leave the park for a two-run home run. With six runs in the third inning, the Sooners had pushed a comfortable lead into run-rule territory.
Top-seeded Oklahoma dominated in a 9-0 win in five innings for its second straight win at the 2023 Women’s College World Series.
“Very proud of that, this team, that they weren’t swinging at things very much out of the zone,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “Their pitching staff really hammers the zone.
We ended up with five walks. Walks turn into runs.”
Wild pitching played a key role in why the Vols were never able to get off the ground on Saturday.
Tennessee went with freshman pitcher Karlyn Pickens to start the game. Vols head coach Karen Weekly said the plan was to let Pickens lead off the first few innings before letting their ace, Ashley Rogers, take over.
But the hard-throwing freshman struggled with her control early, and the Sooners made them pay. Oklahoma was walked twice and advanced a pair of runners on wild pitches in the opening frame.
In the second, Grace Lyons led off the inning with a walk before Pickens seemed to find some rhythm with back-to-back strikeouts. It didn’t last long, though, as the Sooners returned to the top of the batting order and got a single and a home run to get their first runs across.
Tennessee pulled Pickens after Jennings’ home run and decided to go with another freshman arm. Charli Orsini didn’t even make it a complete inning before giving up another home run, which prompted another pitching change.
The Vols used four pitchers on Saturday, and didn’t use either of their top-two pitchers by ERA (Rogers and Payton Gottshall).
“For us, pitching against us has prepared us for this,” Gasso said. “I will go back to our super regional, I’ll go (back) to Stanford. Those were tough battles for us. This group feels if they can beat those pitchers, they can beat everybody.”
Gasso said after the game that she wanted to try to get all four of their pitchers some experience too and that came to fruition with the Sooners holding a commanding lead.
Bahl gave up a lead-off double and then retired the next 10 batters she faced before giving up a walk in the fourth inning. Alex Storako, Nicole May and Kierston Deal closed out the win in that order and didn’t allow another hit.
Tennessee entered the game ranked second in the country in runs per game with 7.16, and only trailed the Sooners (8.28). The Vols’ one hit on Saturday matched a season-low.
Playing in her second WCWS game in three days, Bahl had three strikeouts and allowed just one walk in 3.2 innings pitched.
“It’s all about matchups for us,” Gasso said about starting Bahl. “I think maybe that’s why they started their freshmen, as well. It’s about matchups.”
The Sooners pick up their 50th straight win and are one win away from returning to the WCWS Final. They return to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Monday for an 11 a.m. game on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.