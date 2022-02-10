OU is starting its 2022 season in a meaningful way.
The Sooners trip to California this weekend will honor a man who has had a profound impact on the program — Mark Campbell.
Campbell, the namesake of the Mark Campbell Invitational, was a long-time coach for the Orange County Batbusters. Campbell died suddenly of cancer in March 2019.
Campbell worked as a police officer and detective in Inglewood, California, from 1982 to 2011, according to CBS2 Los Angeles. After retiring, Campbell turned all of his attention to softball, coaching for the OC Batbusters, Pacifica High School and taking a team to the Little League Softball World Series, the news station reports.
As a coach for the OC Batbusters, Campbell was part of an organization that helped make OU softball what it is today. The Batbuster to Sooner pipeline has been strong for several years now, starting with Sydney Romero and Falepolima Aviu — both of whom are still on the Sooners’ staff as graduate assistants.
Since then, the connection between the two ball clubs has only grown. Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Nicole May, Taylon Snow and Alyssa Brito are all Batbuster alums. and Campbell was an important part of that organization.
“Mark Campbell is kind of the assistant coach to the head coach in the way that the head coach gets all the glory and so forth,” Gasso said. “But we really know that the grind comes from the assistants. The assistants make the head coaches look great. and that’s what Mark Campbell did for the Batbusters.
“...He’s been a presence that I am reaping the benefits of.”
The tournament was Gasso’s idea. She wanted to put it together as a way to honor Campbell’s memory. She had hoped to host it sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her plans.
“I really felt inclined to want to honor him,” Gasso said. “And His passing was sudden, and it was heart wrenching for a lot of players, parents, his coaches as well. So I thought, ‘what better way than to honor him with all of his players on the field where we’re playing at?’”
The games will be played at Bill Barber Memorial Park, in Irvine, California — a home field for the Batbusters organization.
In addition to OU, UCLA, UC San Diego, Loyola Marymount and Mississippi State will all take part in the invitational. Much like the Sooners, the Bruins, Tritons and Lions all have OC-Batbusters alums on their rosters.
OU opens the invitational against LMU on Friday before playing their toughest early-season opponent in No. 3-ranked UCLA on Saturday.
For some players, this will be the opening weekend of the season, but this weekend will be something special for the former Batbusters. Jennings, who played for Campbell’s 14-and-under team, said she’s honored to be playing in the tournament and grateful to Gasso for putting it together. She’s excited to be back on the field where she had her “glory days.”
“I think my peaking point was definitely with him,” Jennings said of Campbell. “And it’s because of the expectations he set for me, and how much he pushed me.
“It’s almost like he’s the male version of coach Gasso.”