Oklahoma was in familiar territory after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning of Sunday’s Red River series finale.
In all three games of the series, Texas had jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. In the first game, the Sooners punched right back, tying the game on a single by Tiare Jennings in the bottom of the first inning. They went on to win 8-1 in dominant fashion.
On Saturday the Sooners fell behind 1-0 in the second inning and it took the offense some time to finally get rolling. Despite trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Sooners scored three runs in the seventh to walk it off on a single by Kinzie Hansen.
But after falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning on Sunday, the Sooners were able to close out the series the same way that it started it.
They answered right back in the bottom of the first inning, eventually loading the bases up with no outs. Hansen grounded into a double play, but Jayda Coleman scored to tie the game back up.
Tiare Jennings hit a three-run homer in the second inning and the Sooners surged ahead to a 10-2 run-rule win in six innings.
From that point on only a lightning delay, which lasted for a little over 30 minutes following the fourth inning, was able to slow the Sooners’ offense down.
Seven different batters reached base in the bottom of the third inning including two errors, one batter hit by a pitch, three singles and a home run from Haley Lee. The Sooners had a 9-1 lead heading into the top of the fourth inning and appeared poised to end the game in five innings when Texas scored on an RBI single by Lou Gilbert.
After going scoreless in the fourth, the Sooners got back to back singles from Jennings and Lee in the fifth, but left both runners stranded. In the bottom of the sixth, Alynah Torres hit a single up the middle to set up a walk-off double from Arizona State transfer Cydney Sanders.
The Sooners finished with 12 hits including four from Jennings with four RBI. Over the weekend, Jennings was 8-11 at the plate with two home runs and eight RBI.
Nicole May pitched into the sixth inning and allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts and two walks. Jordy Bahl retired the final two batters without allowing a hit.
With the sweep, the Sooners improve their winning streak to 25 games with a perfect 9-0 mark at home.
Oklahoma will be back at home for a series with Texas Tech starting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
