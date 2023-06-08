OKLAHOMA CITY — Through four innings, Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock had given up four hits, but no runs and had retired the last six batters she faced.
Then Cydney Sanders led off the fifth inning with a home run over the wall in right field. Four pitches later, Grace Lyons joined her with a solo home run over the same wall.
The Sooners didn’t get another hit in the inning, but they flipped a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage and proved they can find success against the Seminoles’ senior pitcher. With the lead on their side, the Sooners brought in Jordy Bahl to close out the game.
Bahl held the Seminoles hitless over the final three innings of the game to hold on for the win.
With a 3-1 win on Thursday night, the Sooners secured their third straight national championship and end the season riding a 53-game winning streak.
The Seminoles opened up the scoring with a solo home run by Mack Leonard in the bottom of the fourth inning. They finished with just three hits, all coming on OU starter Alex Storako.
The inning before Leonard’s homer, Storako had two runners on base and just one walk. Kalei Harding hit a hard fly ball to deep center field, but Jayda Coleman timed her jump at the wall perfectly to come down with the ball and freeze the runners.
After taking the lead in the fifth, the Sooners picked right back up in the sixth with back-to-back singles by Haley Lee and Alyssa Brito. Sophia Nugent laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position and Alynah Torres brought home another run on an infield single.
Oklahoma had eight hits on Florida State starting pitcher Kathryn Sandercock and scored three earned runs. Sandercock struck out three batters with one walk.
With the win, the Sooners secure the program’s seventh national title.
