The nation’s longest winning streak hadn’t come so close to ending as it did during the seventh inning of Saturday’s Bedlam matchup.
The Sooners have been in a few close games over the past month and a half, but they hadn’t been in a situation where they had to make a comeback in the final frame to keep their goal of a perfect Big 12 regular season alive. That’s exactly what the Sooners faced on Saturday, trailing 2-0 with three outs remaining.
Jocelyn Erickson led off the inning by smacking an 0-2 pitch down the first base line for a double. On the next at-bat, Avery Hodge landed a single in the gap in left centerfield to allow pinch runner Jordy Bahl to score from second.
After the hit, the Cowgirls went away from starting pitcher Kyra Aycock, who had allowed six hits and two earned runs through six innings. Kelly Maxwell came in in relief and the Sooners picked right back up where they left off.
Three batters later, Tiare Jennings hit a double to drive in two runs to give the Sooners their first lead of the game.
The Sooners would score four runs on five hits in the top of the seventh inning to hang on for a 4-2 win.
Oklahoma entered the final inning with just three hits on the day. Aycock limited the Sooners’ offensive chances with just two walks and three strikeouts.
The Sooners opened up the game with a single by Jayda Coleman, a double by Tiare Jennings and a walk by Cydney Sanders. The Cowgirls got out of the inning without allowing a run with a double play and a groundout by Grace Lyons.
The Sooners would go hitless over the next four innings, before Erickson led off the fifth with a single. Jennings and Erickson each had two hits on they day as the Sooners finished with eight hits from six different players.
Nicole May got the start in the circle and allowed a season-high eight hits to the Cowgirls. The Sooners’ defense came up big again, stranding seven runners and holding their opponent to 3-14 at the plate with runners on base.
May struck out four batters with one walk. Kierston Deal came in to get the final batter out in the sixth inning and retired all three batters in order in the seventh to hang on for the win.
The Sooners’ winning streak extends to 40 games and they’ll secure a perfect record in Big 12 play with a win over Oklahoma State on Sunday.
The final game of Bedlam will be at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.
