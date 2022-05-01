No. 1 Oklahoma finished its three-game sweep of Kansas on Sunday.
The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 9-1.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Lynnsie Elam brought in OU’s first run off a single to left field.
Jana Johns followed her with a double that brought in two more runs.
The Sooners added to their lead in the fifth inning, as Jocelyn Alo hit a sacrifice fly that plated another runner, and Tiare Jennings smacked a two-run home run. Jennings homered in every game of the weekend, bringing her to 21 total so far this season.
In the sixth, Taylon Snow brought in a run after hitting into a fielder’s choice.
OU (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) gave up its first run of the weekend to Kansas (15-31, 2-13 Big 12), after Haleigh Harper hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Alyssa Brito finally ended the scoring for the Sooners in the seventh inning, as she hit a two-run home run to bring her to 13 on the year.
In the circle, all three Sooner pitchers split the game. Nicole May started and threw the first three innings, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out three Jayhawks.
Hope Trautwein pitched two innings and gave up one walk and no hits while recording three strikeouts as well. Jordyn Bahl came in for the final two innings of the game.
She gave up two hits and one walk while notching four strikeouts.
OU will be back in action next weekend for a three-game Bedlam series against Oklahoma State to round out Big 12 play.